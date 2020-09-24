Friday's Garber at Pond Creek-Hunter football game is the latest victim of COVID-19.
Both schools mutually agreed to cancel the game Thursday. Pond Creek-Hunter High School went to virtual learning at 3 p.m. Thursday after a student (non-football player) tested positive for COVID-19, but the decision was made before that.
"It was a joint decision between the two superintendents (Garber's Will Jones and Pond Creek-Hunter's Joel Quinn) ,'' said Pond Creek-Hunter principal Kelly Childress. "There were some underlining COVID situations at both schools and they felt it was best for the health of both schools and both communities to mutually cancel it.''
Garber's scheduled district opener with Okeene next week has been canceled as well,. Okeene is also on virtual learning.
Neither team will practice next week.
The Wolverines return to practice on Oct. 5 when the school is scheduled to go off virtual learning. Pond Creek-Hunter will return the next day.
"You want to protect the kids,'' said Garber coach Koy Hughes. "We have no complaints.''
Pond Creek-Hunter had a game at Deer Creek-Lamont canceled on Sept. 4. Panthers coach David Kerr had been trying to find an opponent for next week when the Panthers were scheduled to be off.
"All the stuff came back this afternoon (Thursday),'' Kerr said. "You obviously hate to miss two weeks of practice in the middle of the season, but we have talked about this before, We figured there would be interruptions this season so we knew this was a possibility. We just have to deal with it. The kids will have to do stuff on their own as far as conditioning.''
Okeene had canceled its game with Garber earlier in the week citing school policy of not playing when the school was in virtual learning.
"If they can't play, we understand,'' Hughes said.
Garber is 3-0 — the school's best start since 2009. The Wolverines had been on their regular practice schedule.
"There's nothing we can do about it,'' Hughes said. "It stinks to have something like this happen when you're getting into a rhythm, but it's a probably a good thing to stay safe.''
Garber is scheduled to return to action Oct. 9 at Pioneer in their now District B-7 opener.
Pond Creek-Hunter was 1-2 and coming off lopsided losses to Buffalo (52-26) and Medford (56-36).
"This is not the most ideal situation, but it's the times that we live in,'' Kerr said. "We have to live with it. This is something we don't have any control over. We weren't going to play next week anyway. We just have to be ready to go in two weeks when we play Kremlin-Hillsdale (Oct. 9 at home).''
