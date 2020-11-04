Garber will be making a quick turnaround when the Wolverines (5-3 overall and 3-1 in District B-7) host Olive (0-8, 0-4) in a 7 p.m. kickoff Thursday.
The game was moved up from Friday because of the difficulty of finding officials, Wolverines coach Koy Hughes said. Garber will have only five days to recover from a physical 42-30 win over Barnsdall Saturday.
"This is a unique situation,'' Hughes said. "I don't think I've ever been involved in that quick of a turnaround before. It should be interesting this week.''
The Wolverines — with a 15-point or more win — would be assured of third place in the district and the right to host a first round playoff game in the expanded playoff system. Olive broke a string of three straight shutout losses in a 56-8 loss to Covington-Douglas last week.
"They are really struggling,'' Hughes said, "but you never want to overlook anybody. We don't want to be sloppy. We treat each week like it was a playoff game. We want to keep everything going like it is now so we will be ready for the playoffs.''
Hughes said the Wolverines "played as well as we have all year'' in their 42-30 win over Barnsdall. Garber led 42-10 going into the fourth period before the Panthers scored 20 unanswered points.
Garber had only one practice before the game due to complications from last week's ice storm. The school had no power which restricted watching game tapes.
"I was really proud of them,'' Hughes said. "They came out focused and fired up.''
The Wolverines were able to make adjustments throughout the night.
Devin Dalton "did an awesome job'' in place of an injured Cody Skaggs at guard. Gunner Sharp moved from guard to center in Skaggs' place and "did not have one bad snap all night.''
Dawson Nagel replaced T.J. Bennett for a couple of series when the Wolverine quarterback had to leave the game in the first quarter because of a stinger and "stepped up well.''
Bennett came back to throw four touchdown passes — three to Kayleb Darst (13, six and five yards) and another to David Nagel (38 yards). Ty Chester scored on a five-yard run. Bennett now has 15 touchdown passes on the season. Chester has scored 16 touchdowns.
Shawn Martin had three interceptions, including one he returned 100 yards for a touchdown. Dawson Nagel had two interceptions.
"The kids stepped up and played really well,'' Hughes said. "Kayleb Darst caught a lot of key passes. Ty Chester was a rock. He had a lot of big carries on third and fourth downs that moved the chains. David Nagel was all over the field on defense. We were able to put pressure on their quarterback and lock down their big receivers. We went out to take care of business. We had some opportunities to make plays and we took advantage of it.''
Garber has already had its Senior Night and homecoming but the finale regular season game will continue the tradition of the seniors walking the field after the game.
"We're locked in for a home game next week but somebody could opt out,'' Hughes said. "We wanted to make sure our seniors get to walk.''
Hughes said it appears Garber will host Foyil next week. The Thursday date allows the Wolverines to scout an opponent live. Some no doubt will go to the B-7 showdown game between Pioneer and Covington-Douglas.
"It's good to see somebody live instead of on film,'' Hughes said.
This is the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
K-H visits Ringwood
Kremlin-Hillsdale will try to get its offense going again Friday when the Broncs (3-5 overall and 1-3 in district) visit Ringwood (4-5, 3-1) in a 7 p.m.
The Broncs are coming off back-to-back shutout losses to Cherokee, 48-0 and Okeene, 34-0. K-H has not scored since a 48-yard run by Nic Snodgrass in the fourth quarter of a 36-22 win over Waukomis on Oct. 15.
Kremlin-Hillsdale has been held to under 100 yards in total offense the last two weeks — 55 against Cherokee in a game that was stopped on the mercy rule at halftime and 90 (46 yards rushing and 44 passing) in the Okeene loss. The Broncs had a season-high five turnovers (three interceptions and two fumbles) against Okeene.
Okeene had 271 yards rushing against the Broncs.
"Against Cherokee, it was mostly the opponent we played,'' said Broncs coach Tyler Severin. "We didn't play well last week. We thought we could make it a better game or maybe win. We just haven't figured out how to play against a quality opponent. We missed too many blocks and tackles. We have fix that. Ringwood is another tough opponent. We have to get things corrected.''
Snodgrass has scored 12 touchdowns for the Broncs this season. Maddox Myers has thrown for six scores and has run for three more.
"Snodgrass is a really good running back, we will be keying on him for sure,'' Ringwood coach James Worley said. "Tyler (Broncs coach Severin) does a good job of Xs and Os and getting you in bad spots on defense. I told our players it's going to come down to blocking and tackling and how physical you are in doing those two things. If we stick to the plan of blocking and tackling, we will be able to do what we want to.''
The Broncs — win or lose — appear to be the No. 5 seed from B-2 for the playoffs. The final seeds, though, would come from coaches rankings. Severin said a win could boost K-H to No. 4 and "give us some momentum going into the playoffs.''
Severin said the Broncs had a good practice Monday as things returned to normal after last week's ice storms.
"We just need to stay on our blocks,'' Severin said. "We missed all kinds of blocks last week. We would have a guy wide open but we didn't do our run blocks or our pass blocks. We had five turnovers. You're not going to win very many games that way.''
Ringwood is assured of a second-place finish in District B-2 despite a 38-6 loss to No. 4-ranked Cherokee last week. Red Devil coach James Worley said he is hopeful coaches will vote his team the No. 2 seed behind Cherokee.
"We have succeed in going from small beginnings to great expectations,'' Worley said. "We still have a lot of work to do. This is the best Kremlin-Hillsdale team that I have seen in the last few years. We better come ready to play.''
He felt Ringwood still had its moments against Cherokee but "they just out physical us ... our youth was showing.''
The Red Devils have only two seniors — Cole Weathers and Hunter Burgin — both of whom will be honored as part of senior night.
The Red Devils had 185 yards passing with Jaxon Meyer connecting with Avery Wallace on a 23-yard touchdown pass. Ringwood, though, had a minus 39 yards rushing. Meyer has connected with Wallace for 10 of his 13 passing touchdowns. Wallace has ran for another seven scores.
Worley said Alec Anderson and Alex Gonzalez both have stood out on defense with Wallace and Meyer. Gonzalez had been averaging around 10 tackles a game despite not being a starter.
The Cherokee loss broke a three-game winning streak for Ringwood. The Red Devils allowed only four touchdowns over that time.
Kremlin-Hillsdale leads the series, 22-15 since 1970. The Red Devils have won five of the last six meetings, including 52-0 last season.
