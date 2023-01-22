ENID, Okla. — A matchup of girls teams in the top 15 in their respective classes — Class A fifth-ranked Garber and Class B 13-ranked Dover — kicked off two championship matches at the 99th annual Skeltur Conference Basketball Tournament. On the boys side, Garber faced off with Drummond.
At the end of the night, the Garber girls won their fifth-consecutive Skeltur Conference Championship, 41-39, while Drummond captured the boys title, 68-58.
Garber, 17-0 on the season coming into the championship round, started strong, but Dover had an answer for what the Lady Wolverines did and at the end of the first quarter, the game was tied at 16.
Garber was led in the quarter by Lelia Washington, but the Lady Wolverines lost her for the game due to an injury on a collision at the rim in the second quarter, forcing them to adjust.
“It kinda sucks the energy out of you a bit,” said Garber head coach Jamie Davis. “It changes some personnel groupings, but I was really proud of how we fought.”
At the half, Garber fended off Dover, 24-23.
The Lady Wolverines had the kind of quarter they hoped for in the third, opening up a lead, thanks to nine points from Alyssa Johnson.
Dover mounted a comeback attempt in the fourth, outscoring Garber, 10-4, in the final eight minutes, but the Lady Longhorns’ bid fell short.
The win gives Garber its fifth straight Skeltur Tournament title.
“I’m just really proud of this group,” said Davis. “It wasn’t the prettiest we’ve played all week, but we faced some adversity with one of our best players going down. We found a way to win.”
Johnson led Garber with 17 points, but the Lady Wolverines only made five of 14 free throw attempts. Dover made seven of 10.
Drummond 68, Garber 58 (Boys)
A 4-0 Drummond run early in the game was a sign of things to come in the boys title game.
Garber’s first points didn’t come until the 4:45 mark of the quarter, but as soon as the Wolverines scored, Drummond went on another 9-5 run to take a 16-10 lead at the end of the first eight minutes.
Drummond held a 34-19 lead going into halftime, thanks in part to 11 first-half points by Tyler Norris. Norris ended the game with 21.
The Wolverines weren’t going away quietly, however, as the team scored 21 points in the third quarter and 18 in the fourth in a comeback bid.
Of the Wolverines’ 39 second half points, Colton Steinert had 26. Steinert ended with 32 points and made nine three-pointers in the game, eight coming in the second half.
“Garber made a good comeback there and really put some pressure on us,” said Drummond coach Brady Kokojan. “They played hard at the end and really made a hard run at us.”
Drummond was led by Norris’ 21 points and also got double digits from Colten Dillingham with 12.
The Bulldogs, however, only made 11 of 18 free throw attempts, while Garber made six of 11.
Kokojan believes this may be Drummond’s first Skeltur Tournament title in a while.
“I think Drummond hadn’t won it in 30 or 40 years,” he said. “This is a big accomplishment for the program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.