Enid News & Eagle
Garber’s boys beat Caddo, 64-53 on Friday to reach the Class A state championship game in Oklahoma City for the third straight season.
The Wolverines, who won the 2020 title, will face Tushka, who upset defending state champion Hydro-Eakly 42-40, at 7 p.m. Saturday for the state title.
The Wolverines had lost to Hydro-Early in last year’s championship game.
Garber was never seriously threatened, taking control of the game early.
The Wolverines led 34-13 at halftime after shooting 50% from the field and five of 12 from three-point range for 41.7%.
Caddo was only three of seven from the field in the first half and only two of 12 from three-point range for 16.7%
The Wolverines led 50-27 after three periods. The Wolverines had 7-0 spurt to open the fourth period to cut the lead to 51-34 but couldn’t threaten any further.
The Wolverines led 60-39 after a field goal by Aidan Johnson. Caddo used a late run to cut the lead to 64-53 after the Wolverines started to empty their bench.
Aidan Johnson led the Wolverines with 15 points, followed by Tye Chester with 13, David Nagel with 13 and Solomon Bishop and Treyvon Bennett with nine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.