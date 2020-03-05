GARBER, Okla. — Garber's boys and girls basketball teams embark on the final leg of their postseason journeys when they tip-off in the first round of the Class A state tournament Thursday in Oklahoma City.
The No. 4 Garber boys (23-4) face No. 20 Quinton (22-5) for a 7 p.m. game at Oklahoma State Fairgrounds, while the No. 16 Garber girls (24-4) battle No. 2 Canute (25-3) at 2 p.m. at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany.
Wolverines tearing it up
The Wolverines have made quick work of nearly every opponent they've faced this year. During the regular season, the only losses the Garber boys suffered were to non-Class A opponents.
Gaber fell to then-No. 13 Cashion (Class 2A) by just six points during the championship game of the NextEra Energy Resources Invitational tournament at Garber. The following three losses came at the Tournament of Champions, where the Wolverines lost two of their three games by single digits, including going up against Class 5A No.1 Del City, 3A No.1 Millwood and 2A Okemah.
Since then, the Wolverines have been on a tear, racking up 15 consecutive wins en route to the state tournament. During that 15-game run, Garber's defense has only allowed 37 points per game while the offense has averaged 71 points per game.
The Wolverines' offense has scored at least 70 points in 10 of its last 15 games and scored at least 70 points in three of the last four games in the postseason.
The Wolverines punched their ticket to the state tournament behind a game-high 22 points from Sha Martin with a 74-44 win over No. 6 Hydro-Eakly in the Class A Area I tournament winners' championship game at the Stride Bank Center last week.
To make it to the championship final on Saturday, the Wolverines will first need to get past the Quinton Savages.
Like Garber, Quinton has endured a schedule rife with opponents outside the confines of Class A with 17 of their 27 opponents coming from Class 2A, Class 3A and Class 4A. The Savages were 15-4 against non-Class A opponents.
But unlike Garber, the Savages have played closer contests. Since February, six of Quinton's last nine games were decided by less than 10 points. Quinton went 7-2 during that run with its most recent loss coming at the hands of Fort Cobb-Broxton, which defeated the Savages 50-39 in the area tournament.
Quinton was able to rebound with a state tournament berth-clinching win over then-No. 11 Roff, 41-38.
If the Wolverines defeat Quinton, they advance to the semifinals to face the winner between Kiowa and Vici at noon on Friday at the Fairgrounds. Vici and Kiowa play Thursday at 2 p.m.
Garber is going for its first state title since 2010.
Lady Wolverines also rolling
The Garber girls have been one of the more impressive Class A teams in the last two months, as the Lady Wolverines came out of the winter break with an 11-game winning streak out of the gate and are 17-2 in the lead-up to the state tournament.
Garber earned wins against Class B opponents such as then-No. 11 Burlington and Waukomis (Class B), and Class 2A foes Morrison and Pioneer. The Lady Wolverines' only losses came against Class 2A Hooker and top-ranked Hydro-Eakly, the latter coming in the Class A Area I tournament last weekend at the Stride Bank Center.
After averaging nearly 60 points a game during Garber's 5-0 run in the lead-up to the area tournament, the Lady Wolverines were routed by the No. 1 Lady Bobcats, 72-30 in the winner's bracket final. That loss sent Garber to the consolation side of the bracket where they faced Laverne in the consolation championship game.
Despite a tough defensive effort from Laverne, Gaber came out victorious 46-30 behind a game-high 16 points from Ashlan Light. The double-digit victory earned the Lady Wolverines their first state tournament berth since 2008, and Jamie Davis' fourth state tournament berth as Garber's head coach.
To make it to the semifinals, the Lady Wolverines will have to get past No. 2 Canute, Garber's second top-3 opponent in three games.
Since losing to Hydro-Eakly in the championship round of the Berth Frank Teague tournament in Ada, Canute has won 13 straight games. During that run, Canute's offense averaged nearly 70 points per game while allowing only 41 points per game.
Canute is 4-0 in the postseason with double-digit wins over Alex and No. 12 Cyril. The Lady Trojans' most recent win saw them escape No. 5 Vici with a 55-51 win in the area championship game.
If the Lady Wolverines defeat Canute, they face the winner of Calumet-Strother at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds. Calumet and Strother play Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
