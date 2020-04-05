Editor's Note We didn’t have to dig too deep to come up with today’s From the Vault series story as we look back at Northern Oklahoma College Enid’s 2019 World Series championship. With spring’s arrival, and baseball on hiatus, it seems the perfect time to relive one of the area’s biggest sports stories.

ENID, Okla. — With the game tied 4-4 in the top of the 9th inning in the deciding game of the 2019 NJCAA World Series at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, the Northern Oklahoma College Enid Jets were looking for a “spark.” What they got was more like an explosion.

“We were just waiting for that one moment of that one person to grasp the moment,” recalled NOC Enid head coach Scott Mansfield, who was the pitching coach at the time. “We were waiting for that one guy to be the spark in that moment.”

Sophomore catcher Dylan Caplinger wasn’t looking to be the hero.

“I was just looking to do some damage and get the next guy up,” Caplinger said on Friday. “Looking for that first strike or any strike I could hit.”

Swinging on a 2-0 pitch, Caplinger etched his name in not just NOC Enid baseball history, but delivered one of the biggest moments in Enid sports history, sending the pitch over the left field wall to stake the Jets to a 5-4 lead over Mesa, Ariz., before 4,200 or so hometown fans. It wound up being the game-winning home run that brought the Jets their first-ever national championship.

“I knew it was gone,” Caplinger said, adding that rounding the bases was “the best feeling ever.”

Mansfield was in the dugout when Caplinger connected.

“When he hit it, you knew it was gone, but you just kind of held your breath until you saw it go over the wall,” Mansfield said.

Asked to describe the feeling, Mansfied said he even now has trouble trying to find the words.

“The excitement, the adrenaline ... every positive emotion went through your body,” he said.

For Caplinger, it was like the storybook ending a player always imagines ... tie game, 9th inning of the World Series, game-winning home run. From him, it remains a career highlight. “Oh yeah, 100%,” he said. “It’s something that will probably never happen again.”

But it wasn’t over yet, as the Jets still had to get the Thunderbirds out in the bottom of the ninth inning.

“My first reaction (after the home run), was OK, we have a one-run lead and I remember turning around and (pitcher) Brandon Hudson was right behind me and I said, ‘All right, go enjoy this moment, go slam the door and finish off what you started,’” Mansfield said.

Hudson did just that, stranding a runner on second base with Caplinger a steadying influence behind the plate.

“He (Caplinger) called the last eight innings of the game — that’s how much trust we had in him to do his job,” Mansfield said. “Obviously, we talked between innings, but he called it on his own. That showed what kind of person Dylan was.”

Caplinger, who is now attending Kansas State, attended Edmond Memorial High School and had a cheering section from Edmond there, including his parents.

“Everyone was there,” he said. He also remembers the atmosphere that night at David Allen. “It was unreal,” Caplinger said, noting it was the biggest crowd he had played in front of to that point.

“It was the loudest I had ever heard the baseball park,” Mansfield said. “You know how the stands are right on top of you and when that thing went over the wall, the electricity, the noise in that moment. Just thinking of that right now gives me chills, because I could feel that energy all over again. It’s something you can’t replicate.”

Mansfield said Caplinger’s winning moment couldn’t have happened to anybody better.

The game capped the career of longtime NOC Enid head coach Raydon Leaton, who now is vice president of the NOC Enid campus. Mansfield was named head coach shortly after.

Caplinger and Mansfield stay in touch with each other on a regular basis.

“Me and him are pretty close,” Caplinger said.

“Once you leave, you are not out of the family,” Mansfield said.

Ask anybody who was in the park that night, or listening on the radio — they likely felt part of an extended family. A championship family.