GARBER, Okla. — When former Garber football coach Mark Harmon looks back on the 2009 title game victory that crowned the Wolverines back-to-back Class B state champions, he recalls the determination of his Wolverines that season.

“They could have coasted a little bit (after defeating Laverne 30-26 to win the championship in 2008), but they didn’t,” Harmon said Thursday. “They worked really hard. We got a whole lot better. We lost some pretty good guys off that first year’s team.”

Like the 2008 championship team, the 2009 gold ball squad went 14-0.

❝The expectations for this team were so high. There was a lot of pressure.❞ — Garber coach Mark Harmon

How dominant were the 2009 Wolverines? They never trailed in a game, that is until the first quarter of the championship game against Canton, a team Garber defeated 38-6 earlier. A bad snap through the end zone in the first quarter put the Tigers up 2-0.

“It was real windy,” Harmon recalled of that day at Stillwater’s Pioneer Stadium. The team wasn’t unnerved by the early deficit, but for Harmon, it was a slightly different matter.

“Of course I was freaking out and probably not doing a very good job calling plays,” he said. “I think the wind bothered me a little bit more than it should have.”

As it developed, the Wolverines simply did what they did all season and buried the Tigers, scoring 50 unanswered points and claiming their second-straight gold ball with a 50-2 mercy-rule win with the game ending with just over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.

“It (the early deficit) didn’t shake the kids up, just probably the coach,” Harmon said. He remembers a player looking at him with the contest well in hand and telling Harmon it was the first time he had seen the coach smile all night.

“They responded like they always did,” Harmon said. “Canton was a very good team, we were playing them for a second time and it was quite an atmosphere.”

Wolverines quarterback Dylan Postier couldn’t have picked a better time to have the best overall game of his season especially when Garber had lost one of its top playmakers, Tyler Miller, to an injury in the postseason, breaking his hand.

“We turned (Postier) loose in that game,” Harmon said. “We ran him a little more in that game. Tyler was a huge impact for us as a receiver (that season) and we kind of protected Dylan. We didn’t run him much, just a little bit.”

Postier rewarded the coaching decision by rushing for for a 25-yard touchdown in the third quarter and his 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter ended the game on the mercy rule. It was Postier’s only two rushing touchdowns of the season.

Postier also threw three touchdowns. He connected with Cade Oller from 31 yards, hit Bryce Lamer for a 7-yard touchdown and found Zac Powell for a 69-yard pass. Al three TD passes came in the second quarter as Garber opened up a 28-2 halftime lead.

“It really gave us a boost offensively that we started running Dylan in that game,” Harmon said. “He was always capable of running the ball, but we didn’t choose to do it (until then) because of the situation with Tyler.”

Throughout the championship seasons the town was behind the team, although Harmon said it sometimes was a matter of tunnel vision, or maybe being snow blind, depending on one’s perspective.

“I always relate it when you are on the inside, it’s kind of like a snow globe,” Harmon said. “During the year, you’re on the inside of that snow globe when everything is going on and your vision of what’s going on outside is way different. In our little snow globe those couple of years, it was a big community event.

“Everybody just seemed to be behind us and it just grew and grew and grew. It was quite eventful and just a wonderful two years to coach.”

Harmon continued to coach through 2016, capping a 17-year career at Garber, compiling a 125-75 record. He said he stays in touch with players and their parents from both the 2008 and 2009 teams as much as possible. He and his father nowadays manage a cattle herd and he still teaches part time.

Harmon’s son, Trenton, after a productive career at Northwestern Oklahoma State as the Rangers’ starting fullback, became an assistant football coach at Newkirk last season. Being able to watch Trenton play at NWOSU was one of the reasons Harmon said he decided to retire. It enabled him to be a fan.

Does he miss coaching?

“I’m ashamed to say it, but I don’t,” he said. “I guess the grind of it, it’s kind of a relief to get away from it. I think it’s the stress. I am older now and lazier,” he said with a laugh.

Harmon did allow sometimes there’s an interest there (in coaching). “It’s kind of that itch that you don’t want to scratch,” he said.

Those back-to-back titles remain his fondest memory in a community he loves calling home.

“Garber has always been so blessed with just great, polite, respectful children to be around,” Harmon said. “The way they run the program and the way they run the school, it’s very fun. I get to work there for half a day every day, and that probably scratches that itch a little bit, being around the kids.”