Editor's Note The Enid News & Eagle continues its From the Vault series today with a look back at Garber’s defeat of Canton Dec. 5, 2009, in Stillwater, the second of two consecutive Class B football championships. In addition to the original Enid News & Eagle story from that game, Sports Editor Dave Ruthenberg caught up with ex-Garber head coach Mark Harmon for his thoughts and recollections.

STILLWATER, Okla. — Last season, the Garber Wolverines needed a last-minute drive against Laverne to claim the Class B state championship.

They didn’t need any such heroics Saturday against Canton in the state title game at Pioneer Stadium.

The Wolverines scored 50 unanswered points and clobbered the Tigers 50-2 in a game that ended by the mercy rule with 7:02 remaining in the fourth period.

The game-en­­ding points came from Garber senior quarterback Dylan Postier, who ended his high school career with a 15-yard sprint up the middle for a touchdown.

“This is awesome,’’ said Garber coach Mark Harmon. “The expectations for this team were so high. There was a lot of pressure.

“But this team did a super job of playing the game at full speed and flying to the football.’’

Garber recorded its fourth state title. The Wolverines also won in 1998 and 1944.

The victory completed a perfect 14-0 season for the Wolverines, who recorded their 28th straight victory.

The win also was Garber’s second over Canton this season. The Wolverines won 38-6 against their District B-1 rival on Oct. 30.

Postier finished with three touchdowns passes, giving him 41 for the season. He also rushed for two touchdowns.

Garber’s defense held Canton to minus-10 yards rushing and allowed just 76 yards passing. Garber’s defense intercepted two passes and allowed only five first downs.

“The defense played phenomenal,’’ said Harmon.

Canton got on the board first when Garber snapped the ball through the back of the end zone for a safety. It was the first time this season the Wolverines trailed in a game.

But Garber made up for it in the second period, scoring 28 unanswered points to take a 28-2 lead into intermission.

Postier connected with a wide-open Cade Oller for a 31-yard touchdown pass early in the second period to complete an eight-play, 57-yard scoring drive.

Just more than a minute later, the Wolverines scored again when they blocked a punt deep in Canton territory. Zac Powell caught the ball out of the air and sprinted 8 yards into the end zone.

Garber took advantage of a 16-yard Canton punt to set up a 25-yard touchdown drive. Postier hit Bryce Lamer on a 7-yard touchdown pass to end the drive.

But the Wolverines weren’t done. With three minutes left in the half, Powell took a screen pass from Postier and dashed down the sideline for a 69-yard touchdown reception.

In the third period, Postier scrambled 25 yards for a score. Two minutes later, Oller scored on a 4-yard run.

Postier ended the game with his 15-yard run with just over seven minutes left in the fourth period.