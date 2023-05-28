ENID, Okla. — “It ain’t over till it’s over.’’
Hall of Famer Yogi Berra’s words never rung truer than Frederick (Md.)’s 11-10 win over East Central (Miss.) in an elimination game at the NJCAA Division II World Series Sunday, May 28, 2023, at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Cougars, down 10-5 after the Warriors scored five runs in the top of the ninth, rallied for six runs in their half of the ninth to complete the improbable comeback. Five runs came with two outs.
“I couldn’t be happier for them,’’ said Cougars coach Rodney Bennett. “One thing that we preach and preach is to never stop, You've got to keep grinding and grinding and grinding and that’s what they did.’’
Frederick spent the day trying to come back after falling behind 3-0 after three innings and 5-2 after the Warriors tallied twice in the seventh on a two-run homer by Remie Harrison.
Aidan Greaney’s three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh tied the game at 5-5.
“I felt pretty good after that one,’’ Bennett said.
East Central, though, appeared to have put the game away with five runs in the ninth on a two-RBI single by Eli Collins, RBI singles by Cade Hall and Reed Hall and a throwing error.
Frederick's Nick Keane opened the bottom of the ninth with a double and scored on a single by Brendon Klieman.
“We were confident (going into the bottom of the ninth),’’ Keane said. “We had the top of the order coming up.’’
Aiden Masters flew out for the first out and after Greaney singled, Josh Wilson struck out for out No. 2
Demetri Jamieson and Jake Holler drew back-to-back walks to bring in Kleiman for the second run. That brought in reliever Luis Cano, who gave up a two-RBI single to Jaylen Robinson and an RBI single to Daniel Herrera to tie the game at 10-10. Robinson was four-for-five with four singles.
That brought up a confident Keane.
“I told our catcher (Kleiman) that I was walking this off when I went up,’’ he said.
That’s exactly what he did floating a fly ball just beyond the reach of second baseman Collins and right fielder Kelby Jordan to bring in Robinson with the winning run.
“I was praying,’’ Keane said about watching the ball drop. “I didn’t feel pressure. I just took a deep breath. That’s all I had to do.’’
Frederick, 38-20, will play Lansing, a 11-1 run-rule loser to South Arkansas, at 10 a.m. Monday in another elimination game.
“This is the best comeback I’ve been a part of,’’ said Keane, who was three-of-six for the day. “This team never gives up.’’
“This is great moment for all of them,’’ Bennett said.
Cade Hall had three RBI in a losing cause, while Mo Little and Harrison both scored three runs.
East Central finishes the season at 37-20.
FREDERICK 11, EAST CENTRAL 10
East Central 201 000 205 —` 10 10 1
Frederick 000 011 306 — 11 15 2
WP — Boak, 1/3 inning, 1 H, 0 R, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Cano, 0 innings, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 walks. 0 strikeouts. Frederick —Collins, 1-for-5, run scored, 2 RBI; Jenkins, 1-for-5, run scored, RBI; Little, 1-for-2, 3 runs scored; Harrison, 1-for-2, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI; McGee, 1-for-3, RBI; C. Hall, 2-for-5, run scored, 3 RBI; R. Hall, 2-for-5, run scored, RBI; West, 1-for-4, run scored. Frederick — Keane, 3-fot-6, 2 runs scored, RBI; Kleiman, 2-for-5, run scored, 2 RBI, double; Masters, 1-for-4, run scored; Greaney, 2-for-5, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI, home run; Wilson, 2-for-5, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, 2 doubles; Jamison, run scored; Holler, 1-for-4, run scored, RBI; Robinson, 4-for-5, run scored, two RBI; Neveker, run scored; Herrera, 1-for-2, RBI
