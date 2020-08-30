Thanks to a trio of Arkansas sportsmen, Garber is becoming one of the epicenters of waterfowl hunting — not only in the United States but internationally well.
Josh D. Teff, John David Blagg and Aaron Seifritz are preparing for their third season of both dove hunting (September) and waterfowl hunting (November through February) at FowlCo Outfitters, which describes themselves as the state’s premier waterfowl hunting lodge.
Teff, Blagg and Seifritz have been able to attract the same clients that they had in similar operations in their native Arkansas. Clients have come from as far as San Francisco as well as Spain, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Canada.
“Within a year of meeting one another, and through (what we believe) was an undeniable calling from our Creator, we set out to build the very best waterfowl experience in the United States,’’ the trio said in a statement from the company’s Website. “A place that would not only lend itself to making unforgettable memories in the outdoors, but would also impact many lives in a tangible and meaningful way’’
Blagg and Seifritz met on the beach in Florida 11 years ago. Seifritz’s father had trained dogs for Blagg’s father, who was a big duck hunting guide in Arkansas. Seifritz saw Blagg wearing an Arkansas cap and immediately asked how duck season was going.
“That started a strong connection,’’ Blagg said. “We found we lived three blocks from each other in Fayetteville and he became my main hunting buddy.’’
Seifritz was a guide for Wildlife Farms — owned by Paul Bryant Jr. (son of the legendary Alabama football coach). Teff was running a duck club just east of Tulsa. Teff and Seifritz got to know each other through their church — the Fellowship Bible Church in Fayetteville.
While they went to the same church, they really didn’t know each. People assume they were friends because “they looked alike and were connected with hunting.’’ Blagg walked into the barber shop as Teff was having a haircut.
“We became friends on a spiritual level,’’ Blagg said.
Blagg and Seifritz, when talking about starting a hunting lodge, thought they would put it in Arkansas. When Teff became interested, he suggested having it in North-Central Oklahoma.
“The thought process was to take an Arkansas-style lodge and make it totally Oklahoma,’’ Blagg said. “Let’s hire guys form Oklahoma and employ guys who know the area and pay the farmers what they deserved to be paid for using the land.’’
Garber was the ideal site because it was right in the middle of the area between Salt Plains Lake, Kaw Lake and Sooner Lake.
“We drew a circle around those lakes and the outer part of the circle, if you put a dot in the middle, was around Garber, Oklahoma,’’ Blagg said. “Those lakes are staging lakes for these birds as they migrate down. Garber is right in the center of it. It takes a lot of food in those areas.’’
The business was been profitable so far because of the relationships the trio was able to build in their previous jobs. They were able to get word about the new lodge through the internet and word of mouth.
“We have been doing this for a long time,’’ said Blagg, 40, who killed his first dove at the age of 5 with a 12-gauge shotgun. “We have a high-profile clientele. When they found out we were starting something like this, they wanted to hunt with us. They knew the reason we built the facilities. Our clients are used to a certain amount of service. We have continued to build on that service and perfected it even more. We have been able to do that even more in Oklahoma.’’
The three owners are joined by three other guides. There are two chefs that live on the compound. Valerie Maly, a resident of Garber, serves as kind of a house mother who takes care of “all the needs of our clients.’’
Every day they take two groups of eight hunting. Each group has three guides. The other three guides will be scouting the area for the next day and time.
Typically, groups usually come for about two days. Some have stayed for as many as four.
While Arkansas has been called the duck hunting capital of the world, FowlCo found the bounty even better in Oklahoma.
“The last two seasons in Oklahoma have been pretty down (from state standards) because of the weather and the hatch numbers,’’ Blagg said. “Even though the numbers have been low, it’s been way better than the year in Arkansas. Last year was a lot better than the year before. We’re looking forward to when it gets normal because it’s blown our minds already. We can’t wait for them to get really blown.’’
Each day of a waterfowl hunt will include a morning and/or afternoon hunt on dry grain fields, managed wetlands, watersheds, rivers or creeks. The target species on Waterfowl hunts consist of dabbling ducks (mallards, pintails, wigeons, gadwalls, etc.), lesser Canada geese, snow geese and white fronted geese (specks). Most hunts will provide the opportunity to take multiple species of some of all of the above. They typically hunt out of pit blinds, layout blinds or A-frame blinds.
Blagg said the group still plans to hold the hunts in a year that has been disrupted by the pandemic. Blagg said the clients have paid their deposits. They are keeping in constant touch with them. Blagg said they have been very diligent about cleaning and sanitizing the lodges.
“We’re going to move forward unless the state of Oklahoma shuts us down,’’ Blagg said.
The first two years have surpassed expectations. Blagg said the area reminds him of his native Dumas, a farm community in southeast Arkansas. He said they have enjoyed working with hard-working and honest people who are not putting on a front.
He said he believes they have been successful because they have kept their word.
“We have fallen in love with Oklahoma and everything about it,’’ Blagg said. “Oklahoma is the center around natural resources — wind, grain, oil, animals and cattle. It’s pretty magnificent to me. It’s the epicenter of the world.’’
He feels the trio should be able to do even a better job in year three and years ahead as they get to know the area. The Garber area offers a different challenge than Arkansas. Birds tend to move around more, where in Arkansas, they tend to stay in one place because that’s where the food and water are.
“We had to learn a different style of hunting,’’ Blagg said. “We had to re-learn how to waterfowl hunt in a different way. We’re trying to become efficient in a quick amount of time. It’s an adventure. It’s been super fun to learn and it’s paid off.’’
While most of the clients are seasoned hunters, Blagg and his partners welcome newcomers to hunting.
“You never know who a client might bring,’’ Blagg said. “Those (newcomers) are our favorite clients because they don’t act like they know everything. They are ready to be taught. It’s a blast when you see the light bulbs turned on. It’s some of the most fun that I have ever had.’’
There is a clay sport shooting range where the newcomer can become accustomed to their guns.
“We start with the basics,’’ Blagg said. “We give them the gun and shells and watch them load the gun and make sure they have the safety on. They know they need to pay attention to us.’’
While the hunters usually get their limit, that’s not necessarily the aim of the company.
“I never get tired of it,’’ Blagg said. “To me, it’s about stepping outside of the rat race and not living on the phone and allowing yourself to enjoy a place where the Lord made for us — the beauty he created and be part of that relationship.’’
Blagg said it is not a Christian hunting lodge, but a lodge run by Christians.
“What drives us is not the kills — we’re going to be kill birds, but that’s not our focus — our focus and passion is creating a relationship with the customer. We want to know about his kids and his marriage. We want a relationship where they would call us if they are having a hard time.’’
The repeat business, Blagg said, is a sign that is working.
“We try to do things without being over-spiritual,’’ he said, “but there’s no question where we stand. We do this for the glory of God. We hope our relations are a reflection of that. We hope the farmers we deal with can say the same thing — that we’re honest guys and we take care of their land. I know how some of us feel about us as newcomers on the block, but we hopefully have built a facility that people will think is a nice outfit and time and consistency will cure that.’’
The website says people are the reason for the success.
“We are blessed to have some of the very best guides in the country, and a support staff that is second to none. With well over 100 years of combined experience, our professional guides will work tirelessly to put your and your guests on the hunt of a lifetime. Our in-house staff will be overly attentive to your every need and our chef will blow you away with Southern-inspired cuisine that will have you craving seconds.’’
For information, call (844) 436-9526.
