ENID, Okla. — Brent Price will be a little emotional when he’s formally inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Aug. 7, 2023, joining his brother, Mark.
“It’s really humbling,” said the former Enid Plainsman, Oklahoma Sooner and 11-year NBA product. “Having been done for a couple of decades (retired after 2001-02), you kind of get to the point where you wonder if you did anything that really matters … maybe everyone feels that way at some point in their life. To get this is a validation of my contribution to the sport that I love so much, especially in the state of Oklahoma.”
It’s a validation of the Price Family DNA and the legacy of his father, Denny, the patriarch.
The elder Price taught sons Brent, Mark and Matt to be compassionate, loyal and kind off the court and put family first. He loved music as much as he did basketball (the family had their own singing group and they were often taunted as choir boys).
On the court, a different animal came out. They were as fiercely competitive on the court as they were off.
“Inside the lines, you could be physical, competitive and impose your will on the opponent,” Brent said.
Even if it was your brother.
Brent and Mark got into a fight while going against each other at the family basketball camp. The family games behind doors at OBA were noted for going for blood.
“It would get ugly at times,” Brent said. “This was later in our careers when we got in a tussle. Matt had to break it up. That’s the kind of competitiveness we were raised on when we were on the court.”
The two brothers would go head-to-head at times with little brother Brent sometimes irritating big brother Mark.
Mark was especially difficult to guard because of his ability to move without the ball and his quickness. Brent, being a little stronger, would be physical, bumping him and grabbing him. Mark did what siblings do — go tell mom and dad.
“He literally called home and told on me,” Brent said. “He told my parents that I was trying to hurt him. I wasn’t trying to hurt him. I was just trying to stay with him.”
Mark would play a pivotal part in Brent’s career when the two were teammates with the Washington Bullets in the 1995-96 season after the elder Price was traded from Cleveland.
Brent’s future was in doubt after sitting out the previous season from an ACL injury. Mark would miss most of the season with injuries, which opened the way for Brent to start the last 50 games.
He averaged 10 points a game, which led to a seven-year guaranteed contract with the Houston Rockets.
“It was one of those catch-22 things,” Brent said. “It was a weird deal. If Mark hadn’t gotten hurt, I wouldn’t have gotten the opportunity. I ran with that opportunity. That gave me seven more years. It was a very hard season for him, but it was a turning point in my life. I was very close to ending up with three seasons but ended up with 11. I’m very thankful I landed on the right side of the lines.”
Mark and Brent, being five years apart, were not especially close growing up. The year in Washington changed that. Mark and his wife, Laura, and their children lived a half-mile away from Brent and his wife, Marcy.
“We developed an incredibly close friendship,” Brent said. “We got to spend time together as grown men in the same profession, sharing experiences. It was a really special time from a relationship standpoint.”
Brent broke Mark’s single-game scoring record at Enid with 54 points against Moore as a senior. Mark had 50 points against Capitol Hill.
Mark has always kidded Brent that it should have an asterisk since Brent scored six points in overtime and Mark had all of his in regulation. Mark even points that out in a podcast.
Mark is in hall of fames in Oklahoma, Georgia (where he played at Georgia Tech) and Ohio (with the Cleveland Cavaliers).
“I think Mark deserves to be in the (national) basketball hall of fame,” Brent said. “He was that good of a player.”
Mark had led an Enid High team in 1982 with a player not over 6-2 to the state finals.
“You look at them and you don’t see a state finals team,” Brent said, “but they had Mark Price out there.”
Because of the age difference, Brent said he didn’t feel pressure following his brother’s footsteps. Middle brother Matt, he said, received more taunting because he was only two years younger.
When Mark was a senior at EHS, there was talk Brent would be even better.
“By the time I got to Enid High, Mark was in the NBA,” Price said. “If you wanted to compare me with Mark, I took great pride in it, I didn’t think Matt got enough credit for the team that got to the finals.”
Brent and Mark were different. Brent was an extrovert and could be vicarious. Mark was an introvert and was quiet. Brent always considered Enid home because he was in fifth grade when the family moved there in the summer of 1979. Mark would be a sophomore and didn’t have much of a social life outside of basketball.
“Maybe it was my personality, but I had enough confidence in my abilities not to be bothered by compassions,” Brent said. “I expressed myself on the court in my own journey. I’m proud of the journey I took.”
Brent and Mark were on the court with their father playing basketball when the elder Price died of a heart attack at age 62.
“That was the hardest day of my life,” Brent said.
But it might have been the way Denny would have wanted to go out.
“If he had scripted the way he would go, he would have scripted it that way,” Brent said. “He was crashing over somebody’s back for a rebound and then he was gone. God provided and God is good. He is in a better place. His legacy has lived on through us. There aren’t that many days that I don’t think about him or the impact he had on my life.’’
The Prices were in the stands shortly after moving to Enid when Denny would show that legacy in a game at the now-Denny Price Family YMCA.
“He was going up for a layup and someone ran under him,” Brent said. “He was chasing him (the opponent) up and down the court. I don’t know if he got a T or not or got kicked out, but he was extremely competitive and physical. That’s where we learned how to play the game.”
Brent said his father would get “more T’s (technicals) for someone who never said a cuss word in his life,” Brent said. “By his stomping and his looks and his voice inflection, he was a true competitor who loved to compete.”
Denny himself was a star for the Phillips 66ers after a successful career at OU in the National Industrial Basketball League. This was when the NBA had nine instead of the 30 teams they do today.
The elder Price coached at Shawnee High, OU, the Phoenix Suns and Sam Houston State before going into the oil business in Enid. He would return to coaching at Phillips University and the Storm.
The elder Price’s dreams came true through his sons, although he should be a good candidate for the state hall himself.
“Seeing his boys get into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame would have given him a bigger joy than himself being recognized,” Brent said. “He got to live out his dreams through us.”
Denny had a chance to return to the NBA when John MacLeod offered him a job with the Dallas Mavericks as an assistant. He turned it down, citing as one reason a chance to keep coaching Matt at Phillips.
Brent, once at OU or in the pros, always felt he had to prove himself being 6-0 and white in a land of the giants. That kept him humble.
“But once you reach a certain level, you have to have some level of cockiness or confidence and have a little bit of a swagger or you will be eaten alive,” Brent said. “You don’t take those opportunities for granted.”
Matt and Brent were the three-year starters at EHS while Mark came off the bench on a senior-oriented team as a sophomore.
Brent put up impressive numbers at EHS, averaging 10.4 points for a 17-10 state semifinal team as a sophomore, 18.6 for an 18-9 state quarterfinal team as a junior and 27.4 for a 13-10 team as a senior.
The highlight for him was reaching state as a junior after the Plainsmen had graduated four starters from a team he felt “should have won state,” only to lose to Tulsa Washington in the semifinals after going into the fourth period with a lead.
“We came into the season with low expectations (only Price and David Fields were back),” Brent said. “That was my best memory, taking that team back to the state tournament after we lost so much talent.”
The record-breaking 54 points was spoiled because Enid lost in overtime.
Brent’s recruiting was different from Mark’s, although the two were highly recruited. Mark didn’t sign with Georgia Tech until late April after the season. Brent would sign with South Carolina in November before the season.
Brent had been recruited by Tech, but followed George Felton, a Yellowjacket assistant who had recruited Mark.
Oklahoma recruited him, but the Sooners were then full of guards and Brent wanted to play right away. He would average 10.7 and 14.4 points in two seasons there before transferring to OU.
North Carolina legend Dean Smith paid a visit to the Price home for both boys, but had decided to concentrate on Jenks’ Steve Hale instead of Mark. Mark got his revenge by tying Denny’s single-game state tournament record with 42 points.
“Dean Smith was going to make sure he didn’t make the same mistake twice,” Brent said.
Smith offered Brent a full ride, but said he might not play until his junior or senior year.
“I laugh about it now, but I told Dean Smith I never wanted to be a cheerleader, so I was going to pass,” Brent said. “I went to South Carolina because I wanted to play right away. That was important to me.”
In the end, though, love would guide Brent to OU, his parents’ alma mater and where Denny was a former assistant coach. His girlfriend and now wife, Marcy, was in Norman, and Brent would go back there in 1989 having to sit out a season.
“That’s what he likes to say,” said Brent on why he transferred to OU. “That definitely didn’t hurt the transition that she was there. If I didn’t get back to Oklahoma, I might miss out, so I’d better get on the job.”
The move would also destroy a myth that neither Brent nor Mark went to OU because Denny was passed over twice for the head coaching job after John MacLeod left for the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and Lester Lane died.
Brent pointed out OU got in late for Mark putting all its eggs in successfully signing three-time All-American Wayman Tisdale. Felton and head coach Bobby Cremins had made Mark their No. 1 priority having gone to 17 games.
“Anyone who knew my dad knew he never held a grudge, he loved OU,” Brent said. “Nobody loved it more when I chose to come back to play at OU than my dad and mom, because they were going to get to see me play.
“It was so much fun for my parents those last two years to see all of my games and be a part of a place where they both graduated.”
He would average 17.5 points and 18.7 points in his two seasons with the Sooners, earning All-Big 8 honors in 1991-92 when he helped lead OU to the NCAA Tournament.
Brent scored 56 points in a game against Loyola Marymount — the second-most in OU’s history behind Tisdale’s 61. His most satisfying win was a victory over Oklahoma State in Stillwater as a senior.
“They were a really good team,” Brent said. “They hadn’t lost in a while in Stillwater.”
He will be presented to the hall by Tommy Tubbs, the son of the legendary coach Billy, whose personality was much different from his dad’s, but they shared the love of winning and uptempo offense.
“Billy and I were different people, that’s one reason why I didn’t know I would fit in with him initially,” Brent said, “but we both wanted to win and we both like to go up and down the court and shoot the ball. He saw my work ethic and I won him over.”
Price is close with his ex-OU teammates now, but that wasn’t always so.
“When I got there, they didn’t want me there,” he said. “I was the competition. We were fighting for the same job. I had to fight my way though that tension.
“Terry Evans and I are friends now, but we both got kicked out of practice one day. You couldn’t back down. That’s the thing. If you look at Mark, Matt and I and how we got this instilled in this from our dad, we never backed down. We kept coming at you until you finally accepted us or they would back down. It was something we learned from our parents.”
Injuries clouded Price’s NBA career, when he averaged 5.9 points a game.
He tore his ACL again in his second year at Houston, but recovered enough to play significant minutes his third year.
Signing with the Rockets not only offered him security but a chance to play beside Hall of Famers Hakeem Olajuwon, Charles Barkley and Clyde Drexler.
“They were the first team that brought me in to be a guy to fit the pieces with those guys,” he said.
He joked he played well enough in the third season to be included in a trade with the Vancouver (now Memphis) Grizzlies.
“Vancouver was not a good fit for me,” Brent said. “When Lionel Hollins took over the team, we weren’t on the same page. They didn’t have plans for me.”
He would be traded to the Sacramento Kings in 2001, where he would play only 20 games because of injuries, but “was treated with respect and kindness … it was a great place to end my career.”
Brent, while frustrated by injuries, had his moments in the NBA such as the time he had 30 points against Michael Jordan and the NBA champion Chicago Bulls. He hit seven three-pointers that day, which started a string of an NBA-record 13 straight threes.
“Four guys have tied it but nobody has beaten it,” Brent said. “To be able to come out and play against that level of talent and raise my game to that level is one of my biggest memories.”
He said his faith and Marcy’s support helped get him through the hard times.
“You want to play and be on the court, but when you’re hurt and can’t do the things that you know you can do, but can’t anymore, it’s a frustrating experience.”
Brent would try a comeback of sorts with the now-defunct USBL Oklahoma Storm, when he had 13 points and 13 assists in one game.
“That was the closer for me,” Brent said. “Part of you when you get done playing and heal up a bit, you still think you have something in the tank. I got out of there knowing I didn’t have much left in the tank. It was time for the young players to take over.”
He can laugh when reminded he once kicked a ball in a game a la Nick Nolte in the “Blue Chips” movie.
“I had to do something for the fans to cheer about,” Brent said.
Brent is the only one of the brothers who didn’t give coaching a try. Matt was Denny’s assistant. Mark has coached at both the high school, college and NBA level.
Brent called his father “the ultimate coach,” but saw what it did to him — the stress, the high blood pressure, etc., which would lead to an early death.
“He loved coaching, but I don’t know if it was good to him,” Brent said.
Denny worked with some NBA players as a shooting coach.
“He had two 6-0 kids that went from Enid to the NBA,” Brent said. “Obviously he was one of the best shooting coaches around.”
Brent would be satisfied his kids’ (Savannah, Madison, Elizabeth and William) teams and working camps and occasionally giving some players some private coaching.
“It was very exciting to be a coach’s son, but there’s a downside to it,” Brent said. “There was a lot of pressure to win on my dad. I felt this as a player, whether you win or lose the game, you can’t sleep after a game because you’re replaying every play. A season can be very taxing on a family or a spouse because of the ups and downs.”
His mother, Ann, has given piano lessons for more than 50 years and remains the foundation of the family. Brother Matt has returned to Enid recently.
Ann would play the piano while the boys sang in the group, which began while they were in Phoenix. They sang at churches and nursing homes.
Ann is the “rock of the family and remains an inspiration.”
“Just seeing her go through the storms of life and seeing her continue to have the faith she has had, had a greater impact on me and my faith journey as well,” Brent said.
Brent, Matt and Seth Jenkins operate Jenkins & Price, an industrial supply company. At one point, he had a share in local hospice. He was grateful to have enough financial independence to do what he wanted to do.
He wanted to be like his parents, who never missed an activity. He declined opportunities to go into color commentating (although he has done some games) or work in an NBA city.
“I didn’t want to miss any of my kids and the things that they do,” Brent said. “I didn’t want to travel anymore. I wanted to enjoy them growing up and their activities. I’ve had a blessed life.”
Madison is married to ex-OBA athlete Jonny Volpe, who have three children (Dawson, Georgia and Carter) and live in Colorado Springs.
Savannah is married to Dr. Blaine Whitson and lives in Oklahoma City. Elizabeth is teaching at Oklahoma City Southeast High School. William just graduated from the University of Arkansas and will be attending medical school at OU this fall.
“He ended up being a Sooner after all,” Brent said “It’s hard to believe that I have three grandchildren now. In some ways, I don’t feel I’m old enough to have grandchildren. It’s a lot of fun to be young enough to enjoy them.”
His DNA will always be in Enid.
“The relationship the Price family has had with Enid has been very special,” Brent said. “That’s why I choose to come back and raise my family here. I could have gone anywhere to retire and start the next phase of my life, but I had such great experiences here that I wanted to raise my kids here. Marcy (Dense) has the same ties as well.”
