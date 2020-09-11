Fairview’s Robert Bernard is a half-glass full guy as he enters his sixth season as the Yellowjackets head football coach.
The Yellowjackets had a string of eight straight playoff appearances end last season in a 2-8 campaign haunted by a number of injuries, including quarterback Brenner Fortune in the second game of the season.
“The No. 1 thing that we learned is that you have to deal with those things and move forward,’’ Bernard said. “Those kids being young and inexperienced had to grow up fast. I know they felt frustrated and we as coaches felt frustrated, but in the long run, it will pay off for us.
“I know this was on the kids’ minds this summer. We reminded them over and over about about it, but I don’t think we’re going to have to remind them very much. It is definitely a motivating factor for us. We had a good summer. The kids worked hard and we didn’t have any stoppages.’’
Fortune, a junior, has come back 100 percent. He had thrown for 151 yards and ran for another 30 yards before going down the first play of the second half against Chisholm.
“He did a good job of rehabbing,’’ Bernard said. “He has his strength back and he looks fast. He is throwing the ball well and we’re excited to get him back on the field. I know it was hard for him to sit and watch, but he has done all the right things.’’
Fortune is both an effective runner and passer. The Yellowjackets only averaged 13.4 points per game in his absence.
Sophomore Blake Perez rushed for 624 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman. The 185-pounder got stronger and bigger over the off-season, Bernard said. Bernard sees him as a combinaton of both speed and power.
Wide receiver Austin Houk caught 15 passes as a freshman. His size (6-2, 190) is his biggest asset.
Senior Frank Red Hat, whose availability was limited from a preseason scrimmage injury is ready to come back with the form which helped Fairview reach the state semifinals in 2018. He is “more of a speed guy’’ than Houk, but his size (6-1, 6-2) will be an advantage.
Four starters return in an offensive line that Bernard calls “our best group overall ... we will have to lean on them quite a bit.’’
“We feel like we have six or seven kids that can fill those spots,’’ Bernard said. “It will definitely help having our quarterback back.’’
The Yellowjackets return nine defensive starters. Fairview allowed 29.7 points per game. The Jackets are going to a 4-3 scheme.
“We feel like that scheme fits us better,’’ Bernard said. “We feel good about what we’re doing.’’
Hutchison had 77 tackles from his end spot last year and is considered to be one of the defensive anchors. Hodgen, who had 35 stops, is at the other end. Bernard said he is even a better defensive player.
Bernard is looking at a possible three-man rotation at tackle with Cottrill, Kaden Pettus and Robert Red Hat and perhaps Leisher.
“All of those guys got some experience last year,’’ Bernard said. “We feel pretty comfortable with them there.’’
Linebacking will be a strong point, Bernard said. Perez and Houk had a learning season as freshmen on defense as well.
Perez was credited with 74 tackles and “was not afraid of contact.’’
Bernard said the same thing could be said about Houk, who will be moved from strong safety.
“Those two had to grow up in a hurry,’’ Bernard said. “They were thrown into the fire and had to learn on the job. They did a good job for being young guys. We’re looking for big years out of both of those guys
Clayton Culver, a 220-pound senior, who played some defensive end and tackle last season, is set at middle linebacker. He was credited with 47 tackles last season.
Fortune will be joined in the secondary by Red Hat, Parker Chance and freshman Isiah Burroughs.
Fairview will be a part of a new-look A-1. Hooker, Mooreland, Texhoma and Thomas are back as district foes. Merritt, Sayre and Burns Flat-Dill City are newcomers.
FAIRVIEW - — District A-1
Aug. 28 — Hobart
Sept. 4 — at Chisholm
Sept. 11 — Alva
Sept. 25 — Sayre
Oct. 2 — Thomas
Oct. 9 — at Burns Flat-Dill City
Oct. 15 — at Texhoma
Oct. 23 — Mooreland
Oct. 30 — at Merritt
Nov. 6 — at Hooker
Head coach — Robert Bernard, 6th season, record 33-26
