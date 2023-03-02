Fairview’s boys, who blew a five-point lead in the last two minutes in a 47-45 loss to Hennessey in the regional winners bracket finals Saturday, found redemption against Oklahoma Union Thursday in an elimination game at the Class 2A Area I Tournament at the Stride Bank Center.
Austin Houk hit three free throws in the final 24.2 seconds to lift the 14-9 Yellowjackets over the 15-13 Cougars, 39-37. Fairview advances to the losers bracket semifinals at 3 against Hobart.
Fairview’s numbers weren’t pretty — 11 of 38 from the field, and 13 of 23 from the line — but the Yellowjackets did enough just to win.
“Like I told the boys, every playoff you have got to have a game where you just survive and we just survived,’’ said Fairview coach Mike Barton. “Hopefully, we got that out of our system and we will execute better tomorrow. Credit their defense, it was outstanding, but we’re living another day and we need to take advantage of it tomorrow.’’
Jax Bernard, who led the Yellowjackets with 13 points, set up Houk’s heroics with a deflection with 35 seconds remaining. Fairview, down 37-36, had thrown the ball away just 10 seconds earlier.
Levi Kreider, the Cougars’ leading scorer with 13 points, fouled Houk to foul out of the game. That would be crucial later on as Oklahoma Union missed two shots under the basket the next possession which would have taken the lead.
“That was a big play by Jax,’’ Barton said. “We were able to run the floor which led to Austin being fouled. I have faith in all of our guys to knock down our throws and tonight Austin hit some big ones.’’
Kreider fouling out changed Fairview’s defensive strategy.
“He is their main weapon,’’ Barton said. “We had to switch the focus to somebody else. We knew he would take the last shot and now it’s in limbo. You don’t know who is going to take it, but it turned out fine.’’
Fairview trailed by five, 34-29 after two free throws by Jack Campos. The Yellowjackets, though, forced three straight turnovers in a 7-0 run, in which Bryce Ramay and Houk hit field goals and Bernard made his third three of the day to go up 36-34 with 2:44 left. Oklahoma Union went back up 37-36 after Campos scored with 1:18 left.
“The boys never gave up,’’ Barton said. “We got in that press, got some turnovers and hit some shots and that got us going.’’
Fairview started the game on 14-2 run, hitting five of 11 shots. Bernard had two threes. The Yellowjackets would lose the lead after making only three of 18 shots the second and third periods. The score was knotted at 28 going into the fourth quarter.
“The boys lost their confidence a little bit,’’ Barton said. “We started to play hesitant. You can’t play against a pressure defense hesitant.
“We didn’t have our A game tonight but we got that W. Hopefully, we got the Hennessey game out of our system and get back on the winning track.’’
Hennessey’s boys, 22-3, will face Hooker at 7:30 p.m. Friday for the Area winners bracket championship and a berth in the state tournament.
PAWHUSKA 55, FAIRVIEW 30 (G)
Pawhuska led from start to finish to end Fairview’s girls season at 10-14. The Lady Jackets were in the Area Tournament for the first time since 2019.
The Lady Huskies jumped out to a 7-0 lead and didn’t look back. They led 28-12 at halftime. The closest Fairview could get in the second half was 12 (32-20 after a three-pointer by Mallory Reames with 4:14 left in the third period).
The Lady Jackets were only nine of 24 from the field and committed 28 turnovers. Addison Schmidt led Fairview with nine points hitting four of five shots, including a three-pointer. Macy Nightengale hit two treys in scoring eight points.
“The game got away from us early,’’ said Fairview coach Olivia Mallory. “We couldn’t establish our offense. They are really good defensively and really physical. Every time I thought we could get back in the game, they had an answer.’’
Fallon Bowman led the Lady Huskies with 16 points while Hannah Reynolds had 15.
“We played really good defense,’’ said Pawhuska coach David Cash. “We let some shooters loose in the third quarter but we locked it down in the fourth.’’
Pawhuska, 22-4, will play Afton at 1:30 p.m. Friday in another elimination game. Merritt’s girls face Hooker at 6 p.m. Friday in the winners bracket finals for a state tournament berth.
