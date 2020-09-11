Second-year Deer Creek-Lamont coach Justin Schanbacher has reason for optimism for 2020.
The Eagles, who finished last year’s 1-9 season with only nine players, are expected to have anywhere from 15 to 20 players out. Only one player graduated and Schanbacher will have a solid core of juniors and seniors, including running back-cornerback Dawson Silks, center-defensive lineman Cade Light, quarterback-defensive back Palladin Compala, running back-linebacker Gavin Wallace and wide receiver-defensive back Tobyn Snow.
DCLA will be in the newly aligned District C-3 with Medford, Wesleyan Christian, Timberlake, Bluejacket, South Coffeyville, Welch and Copan. The Eagles blitzed Welch, 66-16 in the season finale.
“After going 1-9, our first goal will be to win more games,’’ Schanbacher said. “With the new district alignment, we could be fighting for a playoff spot. I don’t think that will be too big of a goal for us to have. Getting fourth is a reasonable goal for us.’’
Schanbacher is also more comfortable as a second-year head coach.
“Just knowing those guys makes a lot of difference,’’ he said. “I’ve been with them for over a year now. I know the team is going to be that much better for it. I learned a lot last year. At this time last year, I was scrambling around administrative-wise to be squared away. I learned a lot about Xs and Os and how a team meshes together. I enjoy figuring things out myself and taking all the things that I have learned and seeing what we can do with it.’’
Compala is entering his third year as the starting quarterback. He threw for 1,292 yards last season and ran for another 290. The offense averaged 26.8 points per game.
“Our offense is built around him,’’ Schanbacher said. “He throws the ball pretty well and we expect him to be better than he was last year. We’re building on that.’’
Compala, while weighing only 150 pounds, has grown a couple of inches which should help him.
Dawson Silks, a 130-pound senior running back-defensive back, rushed for 411 yards last season and was a valuable receiver.
“We’re looking forward to getting the ball into his hands,’’ Schanbacher said. “He’s a great young man and a great leader for the team. He is real fast. We want to get the ball into his hands so he can run outside or we can beat people deep.’’
Tobyn Snow, a 150-pound junior, is another “naturally talented athlete’’ at wide receiver and defensive back. Snow was one of Compala’s favorite receivers.
Gavin Wallace, a 165-pound junior running back and linebacker, is expected to make more of an impact after being slowed by a hamstring injury last season.
Cade Light, a 210-pound senior center and defensive lineman, is the leader upfront for the Eagles.
“He is very smart and he knows what’s going on,’’ Schanbacher said. “He asks the right questions in practice. We can go to him during games and ask where the pressure is coming from and what do we need to do differently. We can trust him to take the other guys and have them do the right things.’’
Sophomore lineman Drake Prince, one of the co-op players from Billings, has impressed Schanbacher in the off-season. His freshman year was a learning season for him.
“He has a great attitude and hasn’t missed a day of lifting,’’ Schanbacher said. “He is a good kid to have around on the team. He will be improving. Billings brought some good sized kids over. We will have more size and depth on the line.’’
The additional numbers should help the Eagles improve on what they need to do the most — defense.
DCLA allowed an average of 60 points per game. It allowed 50 or more points in eight of its nine losses.
“Defensively, we were a little restricted last season,’’ Schanbacher said. “We were poor tacklers scheme-wise but with so few players, we were afraid to hit much in practice.
With all the skilled players back, the offense should be improved.
The Eagles are trying to break a string of four straight losing seasons. Before that, though, DCLA had eight straight playoff seasons.
DCLA is scheduled to begin its season at home against Kremlin-Hillsdale on Aug. 27.
DCLA — District C-3
Aug. 27 — Kremlin-Hillsdale
Sept. 3 — Pond Creek-Hunter
Sept. 18 — at Covington-Douglas
Sept. 25 — at Medford
Oct. 2 — Wesleyan Christian
Oct. 9 — at Timberlake
Oct. 15 — Bluejacket
Oct. 23 — at South Coffeyville
Oct. 30 — Welch
Nov. 6 — at Copan
Head coach — Justin Schanbacher, 2nd year, record 1-9
