The numbers game is both good news and bad news for the Timberlake Tigers in 2020.
The Tigers return seven players with starting experience from last year’s 9-4 team.
Timberlake, though, will have only 14 players out.
“Anytime you have your quarterback (Ethan Jenlink) return, it’s a positive,’’ said Tigers coach Brian Severin, entering his 28th season. “We have a lot of experience back. We got to the semifinals with a lot of young guys. We’re looking forward to having a good year.’’
Severin, though, is concerned about the low numbers.
“We have to stay healthy,’’ he said. “If you get two or three kids hurt, it’s going to change things quite rapidly. We can put eight guys out there who are pretty good, but we’re very thin. We have to be pretty cautious and hesitant in our practices so we won’t get anyone hurt. It’s going to really hinder us that we can’t go eight on eight.’’
Jenlink, though, is a good starting point. The 170-pound junior quarterback completed 160 of 319 passes for 2,347 yards and 28 touchdowns last season with 16 interceptions. Timberlake averaged 36.4 points per game and scored 40 or more points six times.
“As the year went along, he got better,’’ Severin said. “He’s gotten taller and more athletic over the summer. We feel like he is a very intelligent young man who makes the right decisions. That’s always a plus.’’
Junior running back J.J. Pippen was a valuable two-way star as a sophomore.
He rushed for 450 yards on 87 carries and scored 16 touchdowns. He caught 25 passes for 452 yards. He is the team’s leading returning tackler with 142 total tackles.
Merric Judd, a 160-pound sophomore wide receiver, caught 42 passes for 647 yards in his rookie season. He also can play running back and quarterback, if necessary.
“He give us a lot of different options to go with,’’ Severin said.
Carter Sands, an 180-pound sophomore and returning starter, gives Severin more options. He can play running back, guard, end or fullback.
Dylan Schlup, a 170-pound defensive end, is the lone senior returning starter. He was the state champion in both the high jump and the 400 meters as a sophomore in track.
The line returns two starters in Cade Severin, a 180-pound junior guard and Colton Lormand, a 240-pound junior center.
The Tigers got a boost when senior Dalton Leirerer decided to come back out after sitting out his junior season.
Timberlake has three other letter winners back in AJ. Adkisson, a 150-pound sophomore split end; Brayden Ross, a 200-pound sophomore guard and Connor Griffen, a 240-pound sophomore guard.
Ross, Griffin and Leierer will be battling for the vacant right guard position.
Freshman tight end Pete Gwinn is a promising newcomer.
Timberlake allowed an average of 20.6 points in the regular season on defense but showed improved throughout the season.
“We will definitely be better on defense,’’ Severin said. “We’re more athletic. We don’t very many big kids, but we can move and get to the football. In eight-man, speed is better than size.’’
The Tigers move from District C-1 where they have been the last four years to District C-3 where they will be joined by South Coffeyville, Welch, Deer Creek-Lamont, Medford, Wesleyan Christian, Copan and Bluejacket. Timberlake did not play any of those teams last season.
District C-1 produced both Class C finalists (Pond Creek-Hunter and Waynoka) as well as a semifinalist (Timberlake). An 8-6 loss to Waynoka in the ninth week of the season cost the Tigers second place in C-1.
Timberlake hosts traditional rival Covington-Douglas in the season opener on Aug. 27. The Tigers beat the Wildcats, 42-34 last season. The Tigers will go to Ringwood on Sept. 4 and will host Waukomis on Sept. 11 in their other non-district games. Timberlake lost to Class B Ringwood, 22-14 last season.
TIMBERLAKE - District C-3
Aug. 27 — Covington-Douglas
Sept. 4 — at Ringwood
Sept. 11 — Waukomis
Sept. 25 — South Coffeyville
Oct. 2 — at Welch
Oct. 9 — DCLA
Oct. 15 — at Medford
Oct. 23 — Wesleyan Christian
Oct. 30 — at Copan
Nov. 6 — at Bluejacket
Head coach — Brian Severin, 28th season, record 183-108
