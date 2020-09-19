EPS restricts ticket sales for Plainsmen football

With the Enid Plainsmen's first home football game approaching on Sept. 25, Enid Public Schools have adjusted its ticket sales policy in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.
Enid Athletic Director Billy Tipps said Friday that, among the changes, there no longer will be tickets sold at the gate on game day. In fact, tickets will not be sold by EPS to the general public.
Tipps said that EPS football, pom and cheer members as well as team managers and trainers will be allowed to purchase up to four tickets each. Further, only Enid Public School students in grades 9-12 will be able to purchase additional tickets with a total of 100 such tickets available for such purchase. Visiting teams will have 500 tickets available.
"Attendance at D. Bruce Selby Stadium this season will be reduced to 30% capacity," Tipps said. Capacity for D. Bruce Selby Stadium is approximately 7,850, so the 30% reduction will cap game attendance at around 2,355 fans. Tipps said other schools in Enid's district (Jenks, Yukon, Broken Arrow, Westmoore, Edmond Memorial, Norman and Edmond Santa Fe) are taking similar measures.
Tipps said OCA and OSSAA passes will be accepted, however, no more season tickets are available and there will be no general admission. Pre-sold tickets will be available at the ticket window at Enid High School's competition gym. Ticket sales are Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The new ticket policy goes into effect starting with the Sept. 25 home game against Jenks. The game will not only be Enid's first home game, but the Plainsmen's district opener.
The Plainsmen are 2-1 this season after opening with a 63-0 win over Madill followed by a 19-17 win over Ponca City on Sept. Enid suffered its first loss of the season, falling 21-7 to Lawton MacArthur on Thursday.
The Sept. 25 game will also be senior night for football, pom, cheer, managers and trainers.
Football is the only varsity EPS sport impacted by the new ticket policy. Tipps said other fall sports will continue to have general admission and gate sales.
