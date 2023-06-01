ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools athletic director Billy Tipps is leaving the district to take a similar position in Bentonville, Ark.
Tipps has resigned from EPS, where he has been athletic director since he was hired in December 2018.
On Tuesday, he was hired to be athletic director of Bentonville (Ark.) Public Schools, according to a story in the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.
Before coming to Enid, Tipps was athletic/activities director and assistant principal in Winfield (Kan.) High School.
Tipps began his career in 1994 as a kinesiology instructor, football coach and strength coach for Southwestern College in Winfield, Kan. He then coached football for Missouri Southern State College in Joplin, Mo., and Kilgore College in Kilgore, Texas.
His experience in a K-12 school setting began in 1999, when he worked as a middle school physical education teacher and athletic director in Dallas. He then served as a teacher, football coach and track coach for schools in Garland, Texas, and Wylie, Texas, before accepting a position in Rockwall, Texas, as a teacher, football coach and powerlifting coach.
Tipps received his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Southwestern College and his master’s degree in kinesiology from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kan. He earned his principal certification endorsement from Texas A&M University in Commerce.
