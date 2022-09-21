ENID, Okla. — After a collegiate career that saw Enid head coach Rashaun Woods lead the Big 12 in receiving three times and get voted an All-American in his junior season, Woods was inducted into the Oklahoma State Hall of Honor over the weekend.
“I’m thankful and appreciate the honor,” Woods said. “I’m just thankful for everyone that helped me ge to the Hall of Honor.”
Woods starred at OSU from 2000-2004 and caught 42 touchdowns over his time in Stillwater. Woods still ranks in the top-10 all time in receiving touchdowns in NCAA history.
Woods is eighth all-time in receiving yards in Big 12 Conference history and fourth in receiving touchdowns. His 17 touchdowns in 2002 led the nation and the Big 12. His 15 touchdowns the next season also led the Big 12. Woods also caught the second most touchdowns in Big 12 history in his career.
“I had a tremendous career,” he said. “I’m very thankful to have that opportunity at OSU and I made the most of it.”
Woods was surrounded by great Cowboys of the past on Friday prior to Oklahoma State’s game against Arkansas Pine Bluff. He was joined by Enid Public Schools Superintendent Darrell Floyd.
“It’s great to have support from the Plainsmen,” Woods said. “It was a great experience and honor.”
Woods was drafted in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the San Fransisco 49ers.
Woods was impressed by the improvements at OSU.
“It’s phenomenal,” he said. “The facilities are top-notch and the program is in the best shape it’s ever been.”
On Tuesday, a report came out stating the annual “Bedlam” game between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma will be scrapped once the Sooners move to the SEC in 2024.
“It’s always a big game,” Woods said. “But at the end of the day there’s nothing you can really do about it.”
Woods is in his fourth season as coach of the Plainsmen after coaching at John Marshall before coming to Enid.
The Plainsmen are 2-1 this season with a two-game winning streak as they travel to No. 1 Jenks on Friday night.
