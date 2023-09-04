ENID, Okla. — Week One saw a full slate of gridiron action around the area, inking record-setting performances and notable rushing games.
Enid QB Aidan Robinson is the area player of the week. Robinson threw for a school-record 387 passing yards and four touchdowns in the Plainsmen’s win over Ponca City on Friday night.
Robinson, in two games, has thrown for more than 600 yards this season.
Ringwood’s Alex Gonzales caught five passes for 151 yards and scored a touchdown. He ran for 32 yards and two more scores.
Red Devils QB Rowdy Schmidt passed for 217 yards on 15 completions and threw for a touchdown.
Pond Creek-Hunter’s defense had two straight interceptions run back for touchdowns on back-to-back drives in the win over DCLA.
Harrison Stapleton ran the ball five times for 80 yards and two scores in the win. He also picked off a pass.
Timberlake’s Payton Pierce passed for 311 yards and three touchdowns against Ringwood. He also rushed for 20 yards.
Tigers WR Braedyn Ullrich caught two passes for 109 yards and a score.
Oklahoma Bible Academy running back Jud Cheatham ran for 170 yards and three touchdowns. He also passed for 107 yards and two scores in the win over Southwest Covenant.
Fairview’s Isaiah Burris caught five balls for 131 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Chisholm.
QB Jax Bernard threw for 235 yards and four scores, while rushing for 104 and another touchdown.
Covington-Douglas QB For Smith threw for 310 yards and three scores in the win over Medford. Gavin Hooten had six catches for 198 yards and ran for 25 yards, with three touchdowns total.
The defense forced four Medford turnovers.
Garber’s Brett Howry passed for 108 yards and three scores, along with 36 yards.
Mark Bishop ran for 94 yards and two scores. He caught four passes for 94 yards and two more scores. He also made three tackles.
