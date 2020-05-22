It was a pandemic-shortened prep baseball season but that didn’t keep area players from getting noticed when it came to honoring the top performers.
Leading the list of players that were honored by Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association were Plainsmen seniors Conner Gore and Colby Jarnagin.
Gore and Jarnagin were named Thursday to OBCA’s Large West All-State team.
It marked the first time since 1991 Enid had two players named All-State. It was the third straight year Enid has had at least one player named All-State.
Gore, a shortstop, has signed to play at Oklahoma State. First baseman Jarnagin has signed with Cowley County (Kan.). Both players also were named to the 6A All-Star by Class team.
Enid Plainsmen head coach Brad Gore was named coach of the Large West All-State team.
But it wasn’t just Enid players honored Thursday.
Several other Northwest Oklahoma players also picked up postseason recognition from the coaches.
Earning West Class A All-Star by Class honors was Pioneer first baseman Payton Meyer.
Timberlake’s Braxton Buller and Devon Kent were named to the West Class B All-Star team.
Cashion’s Jacob Woody and Logan Lagasse were named to the West 2A All-Star by Class team.
Alva’s Dalton Hess earned West 3A All-Star by Class.
Kingfisher’s Keaton Abercrombie and Clayton Abercrombie earned West 4A All-Star by Class honors.
