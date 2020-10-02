Enid's COVID-detoured season winds its way to Yukon Friday

If you had told someone the Plainsmen football team, entering their scheduled second district game of the 2020 season Friday at Yukon, not only would have a winning record, but be undefeated in district play, they likely would have cast a suspicious glance your way.
But that’s where the Plainsmen (2-1, 0-0) find themselves as they prepare for Friday’s game against the Millers (3-1, 1-0), though they got there under the most unusual of circumstances. Or maybe it’s quite appropriate for 2020.
Plainsmen head coach Rashaun Woods has certainly never experienced a season like this, especially following last week’s last-minute cancellation of Enid’s scheduled home and district opener against Jenks due to coronavirus that sees the Plainsmen still having not played a home game nor a district contest.
“No, I haven’t,” Woods said when asked if something this bizarre can be compared to anything he has experienced, not just as a coach but as an All-American at Oklahoma State and former first-round NFL Draft pick. “This particular instance and what we have had to deal with this year with COVID is definitely something we will be talking about for a long time.”
Woods said he found out when Enid Public School Superintendent Dr. Darrell Floyd came out on the field during the pregame and advised the game wouldn’t be played.
“Right before the game was really unfortunate,” he said. “The guys were really looking forward to playing that game. It was tough for them. They have been training all year for playing these games. They were very, very disappointed.”
With everything that has since transpired, Enid’s loss to Lawton MacArthur two weeks ago seems almost like ancient history. Enid has now been idle two out of the past three weeks.
Despite the game being canceled last Friday, the Plainsmen were right back on the practice field on Monday. Woods said the team is less concerned about being rusty and has used the time to continue to focus on getting better.
“We need to improve either way, so it’s just a matter of getting the opportunity to get out there to improve,” Woods said. “They’re excited to play and get out there again.”
Enid was its own worst enemy in its loss to Lawton Mac and that’s been a primary focus.
“We’ve obviously got to limit penalties and mistakes, but all-in-all we’re running the football well,” Woods said. “At times, we’re throwing the ball really well, so in order to be more competitive we’ve got to improve on those things.”
Johnny Villa leads the Enid rushing attack with 275 yards and four touchdowns this season.
Quarterback Blake Priest (39-70, 688 yards and 5 touchdowns) has done a good job of spreading the ball around this season with seven players catching passes. Cam Mathis leads with 13 catches for 243 yards. Maddux Mayberry has 10 receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Tykie Andrews leads the team both in receiving yards (250) and touchdowns (3).
Woods indicated last week the team is looking to get Daigen Gibbens, who had two critical interceptions against Lawton Mac, more involved in the receiving game.
Woods also said a key issue has been ensuring plays get to the offensive huddle in a timely manner.
“One of the biggest things is to make sure we get the play off fast,” Woods said. “Not let the clock dwindle down and get guys rushed or harried. We’re looking at all that. If we do that, our chance for success goes up quite a bit.”
The Plainsmen will be going up against Yukon’s triple-option offense, which shredded Enid last season and appears to again be rather stout.
In Yukon’s 28-14 win over Norman last week in its district opener, two players rushed for over 100 yards each and that was running behind an offensive line that was down three starters. The Millers had 315 yard rushing and only 29 yards passing.
Running back Makari Slaughter led Yukon last week with 108 yards on 11 carries, including a 55-yard touchdown. Tristan Brooke had 103 yards on 19 carries and quarterback Brayden Dutton added 61 yards on 10 carries, including a touchdown.
Yukon’s ground-chewing, time-consuming offense is not totally foreign to Enid, but the Plainsmen will certainly be looking to fare better this year than they did in last year’s 61-7 loss.
“Everybody will have to pay attention on defense,” Woods said. “You have to be assignment-sound. ... If you can do that, it’s just like any offense. It can be slowed down or stopped, but it’s unique that it’s not like the same reads and and assignments you have for most offenses.”
The Plainsmen will need to avoid the miscues that contributed to their loss last season to Yukon. The Plainsmen fumbled on two of their first three possessions and were down 33-0 by the end of the first quarter.
Like most games this year, Woods sees Friday’s game as another measuring stick for the progress of Enid’s program in its second year under Woods.
“We’re going there to compete to win,” he said. “Executing and making plays is what we have to do in order to be able to say that. We’ll see how it goes from there. I mean, this team beat us probably worse than anybody beat us last year. So, to avoid that same catastrophic failure again, I think we’re a lot better. If we can limit our mistakes, we’ll have a lot better showing Friday.”
Friday’s game can be heard on KCRC (1390 AM). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.