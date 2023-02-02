For the Enid News & Eagle
Enid’s wrestlers will be going to their final regular season tournament Friday and Saturday when the Plainsmen go to the Glenpool Tournament.
EHS will be going against 6A competition such as Bixby, Broken Arrow, Jenks and Sand Springs in the multi-class affair.
“We just want to continue on making progress and fine tune the things that we need to fix,’’ said Enid coach Trent Holland. “We want to close the gap on what beat us early on. This is just a good chance to get some wrestling in.’’
Last year’s Glenpool Tournament was snowed out.
The Plainsmen had to postpone a dual with Putnam City Tuesday because of weather conditions in the Oklahoma City area.
Holland said he is still trying to reschedule that dual for Monday. If he can’t, the Glenpool Tournament will be Enid’s final competition until the regionals on Feb. 17-18.
EHS will go with its usual lineup of Fred Latdrik, 103; Hector Perez, 113; Payton Zweifel, 120; Vinny Vandiver,1 26; Zach Fortner, 132; Andrew Starzman, 138; Steven Roberts, 144; Leslie Fortner, 150; Holden Beliele, 157; Blake Fuksa, 165; Maddox Hayes, 190; Carlos Alvarado, 215; and Seth Melvin, 285.
“Hopefully, we will have some guys seeded,’’ Holland said. “It just depends on who is going to be there.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.