EDMOND — No. 19 Enid Pacers gave No. 11 Owasso all it could handle before falling in five sets in the Class 6A volleyball regional at Deer Creek Edmond on Tuesday.
The Pacers took the first and fourth sets by identical scores of 26-24. Owasso claimed sets two and three by scores of 26-24 and 25-20, setting up the tie-breaking fifth set.
Owasso advanced with a 15-12 win in the deciding set.
“Tonight was one of the greates games I have seen my girls play,” said Enid volleyball coach Mike Nelson. “We were not expected to be in that game, but they proved that they deserved to be there. Enid volleyball has not come that close in probably five years.”
Enid finished the season with a record of 16-12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.