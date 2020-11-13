As Enid prepares for its first playoff appearance since 2009 on Friday at 7 p.m. it will be on the road facing an opponent well known to Enid fans and alumni over the years, so it’s not likely many will take the game lightly by just looking at Tulsa Union’s record this season.
In a most unusual season, including an expanded playoff put in place this year by Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association in response mainly to having so many games canceled due to COVID-19, the Redskins finished with a rather un-Union-like mark of 4-4.
“They played the top four teams in pretty much the whole state (to start the season),” said Plainsmen head coach Rashaun Woods on Wednesday. “But everybody else they’ve beaten pretty handily.”
After opening with losses to Bixby (No. 1 6A2), No. 4 Broken Arrow, No. 2 Jenks and No. 1 Owasso, the fifth-ranked Redskins have indeed cruised through the rest of their schedule, winning by an average margin of 43 points. Union wrapped up its season Oct. 30 with a 48-7 rout at Southmoore.
Union’s scheduled game last week against Norman North was canceled due to COVID-19, meaning they will welcome the Plainsmen (3-6) well-rested.
But Woods said the Plainsmen won’t be intimidated.
“They’re a good football team with a tremendous amount of talent, but all-in-all we’ve been pretty competitive against teams that have beaten them, so that gives us a reason to believe we can go out and compete,” he said.
Woods makes a valid point as the Plainsmen have really recently faced a gauntlet of top teams in what Woods considers the tougher of the two districts in Class 6A1.
“Our side (of Class 6A1) is extremely tough considering that the fourth-place team (Southmoore) in the other district (6A1-2, Union’s district) went 3-7,” Woods said. “They would have made the playoffs (in the regular playoff format). I feel strongly that we’re a better team than Southmoore.”
The Plainsmen are coming off a 42-13 loss to Broken Arrow in the regular-season finale last week at D. Bruce Selby Stadium. It was their third straight loss after falling to Edmond Santa Fe and Norman the previous two weeks.
A significant bright spot though in last week’s loss was the re-emergence of Enid’s top rusher, Johnny Villa. The senior started the season strong then seemed to hit the wall at the midway point even briefly losing his starting role to sophomore Luke Rauh, which also was hastened by some turnover issues.
But last Friday Villa had his best game of the season, rushing for 142 yards on 23 carries and also had 22 yards receiving and caught one of Blake Priest’s two touchdown passes. Villa leads the Plainsmen with 607 yards rushing this season.
Woods said Villa was definitely challenged the previous two to three weeks and responded.
“He had a little bit of a lull there, but came out of it pretty well when given the opportunity,” Woods said. “I was pretty proud of him.”
The Plainsmen though were hurt by committing four turnovers against the Tigers last week, including two interceptions from Priest — who had only thrown five interceptions in the previous eight games. However, he was also victimized by a couple of dropped passes that would have gone for scores. Priest also fumbled once as did Villa.
“You obviously can’t have turnovers against an opponent like (Broken Arrow), as well as two dropped passes for touchdowns to add on top of that really did us in,” Woods said.
Enid’s other touchdown was a 36-yard pass to sophomore Tykie Andrews, who had earlier dropped a pass in the end zone. Andrews still had a team-high 70 yards receiving in the game. He and Maddux Mayberry each had four receptions.
Priest, who signed a formal letter of intent Wednesday to play baseball at the University of Oklahoma, completed 13 of 32 passes for 191 yards.
Enid’s offense will have its work cut out for it again on Friday. Union limited Southmoore to 43 yards rushing, sacked its quarterback seven times, intercepted three passes and recovered a pair of fumbles.
“We know we need to score points,” Woods said when asked how the Plainsmen plan to attack the Redskins’ defense. “How and where that comes, we’re going to take it. We’ve got to run the football, that’s pretty simple, as well as protect the football and be better in the passing game. There’s definitely some challenges we’ve got to overcome and do well to have a chance to win.”
The other side of the ball will also present a significant challenge.
The Plainsmen will be facing a potent Redskins rushing attack led by A.J. Green, who has committed to the University of Arkansas. Green rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on only 14 carries against Southmoore.
But he wasn’t the only 100-yard rusher.
Union quarterback Grayson Tempest rushed for 108 yards against Southmoore on only nine carries.
“We faced some pretty good (rushing teams) already, but this one is definitely up there,” Woods said. “They can flat out play. We’ve got to really pay attention to stopping the run. It’s an exciting challenge for us.”
Woods said, regardless of Friday’s outcome, having an additional game is going to benefit Enid.
“To have another week of practice is always good and to have our guys involved in it and being able to say ‘hey, we’ve been in the playoffs,’ though we all know the circumstances, it’s still good to have another week to go and play,” he said. “Me, in particular, I’m excited for another week.
“Guys have been competing hard all year and I haven’t seen that slow down at all.”
The winner of Friday’s game faces the winner next week of the Putnam City vs. Broken Arrow game
Series notes: Union leads the all-time series against Enid, 17-4. The Redskins have won the last 17 games in the series after Enid won the first four. Enid’s last win was 13-0 in 1991. The teams last met in the playoffs in 1994 with Union prevailing 39-23. This will be first meeting between the teams since Union defeated Enid 52-0 in 2013.
Goodbye Redskins?: After 75 years, Union appears poised to scrap its Redskins mascot and nickname. Earlier this week, as reported by The Tulsa World, a committee comprised of current students, teachers and alumni voted 24-3 to discontinue use of the name. The committee’s recommendation will be presented to the Union Board of Education on Monday when school board members will vote on the committee’s recommendation and are expected to accept the recommendation. There is no immediate plan to choose a new nickname.
