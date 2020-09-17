LAWTON — The Enid Plainsmen football team suffered its first loss of the season, falling 21-7 on the road Thursday night to Lawton MacArthur. It was a game the Plainsmen will likely look back upon as one that just as easily could have been in the victory column if not for numerous untimely penalties.
Plainsmen head coach Rashaun Woods made it clear he was not satisfied.
"We should have won the game, we were the better team," he said after the game. "We couldn't get out of our own way."
This year's Enid squad though certainly bears little resemblance to the team that finished 0-10 last season as they battled the Highlanders throughout, including surprising the Highlanders (2-1) coming out of the second-half locker room.
Down 14-0 to start the third quarter, the Plainsmen (2-1) stunned Lawton Mac with a well-executed onside kick that Enid recovered at the Highlander 46-yard line. After a 7-yard gain by Maddux Mayberry on a jet sweep to the 39-yard line, Blake Priest found Cam Mathis for a 38-yard pass to the 1-yard line that Mathis pulled down over a defender in tight coverage. Two plays later, Johnny Villa scored from one-yard out as Enid cut Lawton Mac's lead in half, 14-7.
"We try to look for opportunities to create extra possessions and that's what we did there," said Plainsmen head coach Rashaun Woods after game regarding the onside kick.
Then it was Daigen Gibbens' turn to step up — twice — as Enid had the Highlanders on their heels.
After Lawton Mac recovered the ball after Enid again tried an onside kick, this time unsuccessfully, on their first play, Gibbens picked off a pass at Enid's 15-yard line and returned it to the 44. However, as they did all night, Enid hurt itself with a 15-yard block in the back penalty and the drive stalled out at Enid's 24.
On the very next Highlander possession, Gibbens struck again with an interception as Enid started its next drive at its own 37-yard line.
"We knew he can make plays on both sides of the ball and that's what he showed tonight," Woods said of Gibbens' two-interception night.
The drive appeared stalled after another Enid penalty. However, facing 4th-and-3 from their own 29, Villa took a direct snap out of the wildcat and took it 13 yards to the Lawton Mac 42. A second wildcat run by Villa netted another five yards. However, three drive-killing penalties later, the Plainsmen turned it over on downs.
However, the Highlanders were also frequently their own worst enemy as well, seemingly intent on matching Enid penalty-for-penalty.
Both sides traded possessions until the Highlanders made it 21-7 with just 6:40 left when Nasir Kemper scored on a 42-yard run, his second touchdown of the game. The Plainsmen lost the services of Johnathan White on the drive when he was called for a helmet hit on a Highlanders receiver on an incomplete pass and ejected.
"They called him for helmet-to-helmet contact," Woods said regarding the call on White. "It's a call, depending on who is making the call on a particular night, that could have just as easily been a no-call."
Enid had another opportunity late when Priest connected with Tykie Andrews on a 39-yard reception to the Mac 25-yard line but the drive stalled and Lawton Mac was able to secure a 21-7 victory.
The Plainsmen came out strong to start the game.
MacArthur struck first but Enid appeared to have the makings of something positive on the game's first possession. Starting at their own 39-yard line, the Plainsmen moved quickly to the Highlanders' 38-yard line behind the strong running of tailback Johnny Villa. However, the drive ended after consecutive incomplete passes.
Enid breathed a temporary sigh of relief after the Highlanders appeared to have scored on a double reverse pass to Montez Edwards for a 62-yard touchdown but it was negated by an illegal forward pass penalty. After a sack by Chris Beard set the Highlanders back for a second-and-long, Lawton Mac's Derrick Newton ran 39 yards to the Enid 25. Lawton Mac kept it on the ground and Isaiah Gray punched it in from two yards out as the Highlanders took a 7-0 lead.
The Plainsmen though again appeared to have something going on their next possession after a 33-yard pass from Blake Priest to Cam Mathis, a 10-yard Villa run and a 15-yard pass interference had the Plainsmen setting up at the Highlanders' 22-yard line. But consecutive penalties on Enid ended the drive.
Enid looked to have another good scoring opportunity early in the second quarter when Priest found Maddux Mayberry over the middle and potentially looked to have a path to the end zone, but a Highlander defender stripped the ball from Mayberry and Lawton Mac took over at its own 44.
After the turnover, Lawton Mac found the end zone with just under six minutes remaining in the half as Kemper scored on a 2-yard run to put the finishing touches on 56-yard drive, giving the Highlanders a 14-0 lead.
The Plainsmen will finally make their season debut at D. Bruce Selby Stadium on Sept. 25 when they open district play against Jenks after playing on the road for the first three games of the season.
But Woods left little doubt there remains plenty to do before Enid's next game to correct the critical mistakes that plagued them Thursday night.
"We have to improve and that's on the coaches to make sure we correct that," he said. "We have to improve that or it's going to be a long season."
