For the first time in 2023, both the Pacers and Plainsmen were back in action at home on Tuesday at Enid High against the OKC Storm, a homeschool team.
The Pacers fell, 63-36 while the newly-ranked Plainsmen won, 66-54.
The Pacers, coming off a 2-1 trip to the Locust Grove tournament, started the game off well. A technical foul on OKC gave the Pacers two shots from the line. Kirya Mack made both.
That would be the last lead Enid would have, as the Pacers turned the ball over, leading to a 17-10 Storm lead at the end of the first eight minutes.
“We came out with poor energy to define the game,” said Pacers head coach William Milton. “We didn’t convert on our three keys, to win the free throw battle, win the reobund battle and win 50/50 balls. We lost all three of those and we can’t expect to win not honing in on those.”
A 9-4 run by the Storm allowed the visitors to open up a 26-14 lead early in the quarter as the Pacers’ turnover woes persisted.
The Pacers trailed, 33-25 at the half.
From there it didn’t improve as the Storm opened the second half with a 13-5 run, taking a 15-plus point advantage.
Mack led the way for Enid with nine points. Freshman Taylor Woods had eight. The Pacers shot 10-18 from the free throw line.
The Pacers could only manage six points in the fourth, falling at home for the first time since the final day of the Enid Holiday Classic on Dec. 17 to Deer Creek-Edmond.
The win moves the Pacers to 4-7 on the season. Up next for the Pacers is a showdown with 18th ranked Putnam City North on Friday the 13th.
“We’ll bounce back,” Milton said. “The team is still learning how to play consistently and doing our individual jobs.”
Plainsmen 66, OKC Storm 54
For the first time in the Jonathan Reed era and the first time in Athletic Director Billy Tipps’ tenure at Enid, the Plainsmen came into a game ranked in the OSSAA top 20, at 20th.
The Plainsmen defended that ranking, dispatching of OKC Storm. Enid used sharp passing and forced turnovers to take a 7-0 run early in the first quarter, all seven by Tre Davis.
“Our game is different than a lot of people’s right now,” Reed said. “We start inside out and Tre got us established tonight and did his job and the rest of the team followed.”
Towards the end of the quarter, the Plainsmen continued to pile on, using turnovers once again to score six points the the span of about 30 seconds.
Once the Plainsmen took the lead on Davis’ first points, Enid never looked back, leading 19-10.
The Plainsmen started off the second quarter hot, using a 9-4 lead to double up the Storm and lead, 28-14.
The Plainsmen led 33-23 at the half.
The second half was much of the same for Enid, using big runs and back-to-back threes by Tre David and Ayden Iverson to open a 20-point lead.
If there was one thing that Enid could have improved on, it was shooting from the charity stripe, making 10 of 18 shots. Jonathan Reed and Iverson were both perfect from the stripe, however.
Davis led the Plainsmen with 19 points, while Zyire Allen had 13.
The Plainsmen, now 7-4, will host Putnam City North on Friday, in the first matchup of ranked teams in Enid’s new gym and the first time in quite a while.
Reed didn’t stop at calling it a big game.
“I would say this could be (the biggest regular season Enid game the century),” Reed said, but the game has more meaning than that to Reed.
“I coached with (Ryan) Wagner (PCN head coach) at Piedmont,” he said. “It will be fun to see a personal friend and someone I coached with for so long. It’s going to be a challenge, but I feel confident.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.