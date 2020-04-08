Enid Speedway's Hughes ready to drop green flag as soon he gets the word

Enid Speedway promoter Kip Hughes' roots run deep at the venerable 3/8-mile dirt racetrack located on the Garfield County Fairgrounds. That, and a love for all things racing, keeps him going and determined to ensure the speedway remains viable and will emerge from the current shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
"I think the first time I went there I was 2 days old and my dad was racing there," Hughes said. "I'm very passionate about it."
This will be the fourth year Hughes, also a successful racer himself, has operated the racetrack along with partner Mark Brill. Hughes and Brill reopened the track in 2017 after it sat idle for three years.
When you run a racetrack, you learn to deal with delays, but usually due to weather.
"From a racer's standpoint and from being a racer before I was a promoter, there ain't nothing you can do about a rain out, so you just don't let it bother you," Hughes said. "(You) go get a case of beer, a pack of steaks, head to the shop and watch it rain. So I don't let it bother me too much. I just keep on keeping on."
This year's season was scheduled to start on March 28 with a second show set for April 18; however, both dates were canceled when all county activities were shut down through April in response to efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The next race on the schedule is May 2 and Hughes said if the ban ends at the end of April, he is confident the speedway will be ready to race and could hold its May 2 event.
Hughes said the track is still in good shape and with typical prep work would be ready to welcome fans, but he wonders if fans will be ready.
"If they turn me loose at the end of April, then May 2 is doable," he said. "I just don't know what people are going to say. Is the mindset of fans going to be to stay at home for a couple more weeks or days or will they say 'I am ready to get out of the damned house and go to the races.'"
If racing does resume as soon as May 2, it would the first of nine remaining scheduled events that would run through mid-October. That includes a couple of dates that offer something different or not seen recently.
In addition to the usual fare of winged springs and stock and modifieds on June 6, it would be the debut of the 'Hot Shot" class.
Hughes said the new class is "entry level with front-wheel drive type cars," designed to "get people out of the stands and into race cars."
Also making a return to the track after an absence of two years would be the USAC wingless sprints on Aug. 29. Hughes said USAC has made some significant rule changes that fans will enjoy. "You can definitely tell they have more horsepower just by the sound of them," he said. "They will be flying around."
While last season can't compare to this season in terms of the nature of the current cancellations, it still saw roughly half of the 14 planned races canceled due to rain. But as Hughes reiterated, he hasn't let the weather or the current matter dampen his spirits, nor especially his desire to keep Enid Speedway up and running.
"I have a lot of memories," he said. "A lot of love and heartache at Enid Speedway. What probably keeps me motivated is seeing how other places that I thought would never go away are now gone.
"I'll be damned if I let that happen here. I want to keep the place open. I want to see Enid people out there drinking beer, eating nachos and watching racing and just having fun."
Along with promoting races at Enid Speedway, Hughes intends to continue his on-track career at Enid and elsewhere this year. One of the races on his personal schedule this year is the NASCAR truck race July 30 on the dirt track at iconic Eldora Speedway in New Weston, Ohio.
"That (truck race) just came up a little while ago and I hope this stuff doesn't go away," he said. "I have a lot stuff planned just on my race schedule."
Hughes remains confident and upbeat things will get back to some kind of normal and wants Enid race fans to know Enid Speedway will be there when that happens.
"Everything will settle down," he said. "We'll be back and ready to go. We're just waiting. We're sitting here just waiting on the word to go. We haven't gone anywhere. We're still here."
