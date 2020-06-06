No rain in the forecast. Pandemic restrictions eased. Let's go racing.
"I feel like I have forgotten how to do this, it's been so long," said Enid Speedway co-promoter Kip Hughes.
For the first time since last summer, when half of the events got rained-out, racing is finally back at Enid Speedway on Saturday. It will be a full slate of racing, headlined by the Sooner Late Model Series. Saturday's card will also include modified, sport mod, pure stock and the new hot shots.
The Sooner Late Model Series replaces the sprints that were initially slated to headline on Saturday, but a schedule conflict arose. However, sprint fans should fear not as the OCRS sprints are slated to headline Enid Speedway's "Firecracker Nationals" show on June 27.
The hot shots series, designed as an entry-level class for aspiring racers, won't be the only addition fans will notice as part of the fan experience at the speedway on Saturday.
Hughes said Enid Speedway is introducing infield tailgating.
"It's going to give (fans) a chance to be up a littler closer, a little more personal," he said. "There's other tracks that have done it over the years and it always seems to work."
There will be infield bleacher seating and fans will also have the option to bring their vehicles in to the infield tailgating area and make it a full tailgate experience.
"They will be able to bring their grills and ice chests and cookout," Hughes said. "Basically make a fun day of it."
The cost for the tailgate area is $30 per person and $30 per vehicle. Tailgate area fans will receive different colored armbands and a vehicle pass. Hughes said fans can begin start getting their tailgate passes Saturday around 4 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show.
Hughes said he thinks there will be in the neighborhood of 100 driver entries for Saturday and has continued to receive plenty of inquiries and interest from the Wichita, Kan., area.
Gates are scheduled to open at 5 p.m. at the 3/8-mile dirt oval track located at the Garfield County Fairgrounds. Admission for adults is $15. Seniors, military and students ages 12-15 are $12. Children under 12 are free. Pit passes are $30.
In addition to an anticipated large contingent of driver entries, Hughes is looking for a good-sized crowd, especially with no rain in the forecast. While the predicted high for Saturday in Enid is 101 degrees, it is expected to dip down into the 70s in the evening.
"When the sun goes down behind the stands, it gets really nice," Hughes said. "Everybody has been cooped up, so I hope everybody is ready to get out."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.