Enid Speedway opener now June 6 after mayor releases plan

If anybody is used to dealing with false starts, it should be Enid Speedway promoter Kip Hughes.
So, it's no surprise he's taking in stride Monday's announcement by Enid Mayor George Pankonin that organized sports will have to wait until at least June 1 to resume as the city begins to ease restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
It was hoped by many in the sports community May 1 would be the start of a return to normalcy, but the city of Enid did not include such in Phase One of the city's plan, which is subject to approval by the Enid City Commission at a special meeting on Thursday. In fact, it specifically stated in its plan "motor racing" was among activities still prohibited during Phase One, but will be part of Phase Two, which has a targeted date of June 1.
"We want to race," Hughes said on Tuesday. "I feel confident we'll go back to racing when all restrictions are lifted."
That means the oft-delayed season-opener at the 3/8-mile dirt oval on the Garfield County Fairgrounds is now slated for June 6.
Hughes said he was not contacted by the city or anybody from Pankonin's office but had discussed potential accommodations, if any were going to be required, with county commissioners and fairground management.
"Since (the racetrack) is in the city limits, it's up to the mayor's wishes," Hughes said, adding he was not necessarily a fan of having to impose social distancing limitations if it can be avoided.
"I think people are smart enough to make their own decisions and I think that's where it needs to be, but that's not where it's at and I will respect that and we'll go racing when that will allow us to do so," he said.
Hughes said he has heard of other tracks that are racing having to impose restrictions that would make him feel uncomfortable.
"There are some places that are racing now that are highly discouraging people 65 and older from attending," Hughes said. "I don't want to do that. That's probably a very good part of our fan base. I don't feel like that's right."
Longdale Speedway in Longdale has held some practice sessions, but like Enid Speedway, has not officially opened its season. Hughes said he did have a very preliminary discussion with Longdale's Jessie Hoskins about various options, including combining efforts if it is something that is feasible at some point.
"It would be a change of pace," Hughes said. "Hopefully in the times to come we can kind of get things going back and forth between the two. You know, race the same weekend. One race on Friday there and here on Saturday. Or vice versa. Whatever works."
But first Hughes said the focus has to be getting through the current situation and ensuring everybody's safety, fans and racers alike.
"Racers are a really, really tight family," he said. "A big family. Racers will hate each other and love each other the same night. I can't think of anybody that has (COVID-19) within our racing family and I want to keep it that way. I want to keep our racing family safe. That's our ultimate goal. If that means we can't have racing, then that's fine.
"We want to keep the (racing) family safe so we can go back to hating each other on the racetrack."
While not racing has been frustrating, it has not meant taking a financial hit, allowing Hughes to stay focused on his primary objectives.
"I don't run the racetrack for a living," Hughes said. "I run it for the racers, for the fans and the people of Enid. So, right now, I'm not losing anything. I don't have much overhead now or equipment payments I am making.
"We're just staying in a holding pattern and when we get the blessing from the city to go forward, then we'll get fired back up."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.