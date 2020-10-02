Enid Speedway hosts Winter Nationals

There will be plenty of racing at Enid Speedway when the 3/8-mile dirt oval track hosts the annual Winter Nationals on Friday and Saturday.
Friday will see the winged two-barrel champ and 305 sprint cars and the local hot shots division running a full show of heat and feature races. In addition, the modifieds, sport mods, and pure stocks will run heat and qualifying races.
On Saturday, the Sooner Late Model Series cars and hot shots will run a full show. Based on Friday's results, the spot mods, modifieds and pure stocks will run their feature races as well on Saturday.
Racing each night begins at 7:30 p.m. with pits open on Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m.
Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, military and students ages 12-15. Kids under 12 are free. Pit passes and infield passes are $30.
Enid Speedway is located at 111. W. Purdue on the grounds of Garfield County Fairground.
The next, and final, races of the season at Enid Speedway are the Pure Stock Nationals Oct. 16-17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.