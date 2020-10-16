Enid Speedway hosting Pure Stock Nationals

With most of Oklahoma’s prep football teams having played Thursday night and all three of the state’s college football teams idled Saturday, Enid area sports fans still have an option for live sports this weekend when Enid Speedway hosts the Pure Stock Nationals on Friday and Saturday
With Oklahoma having a bye week and both Oklahoma State’s game against Baylor and Tulsa’s game accident Cincinnati waylaid by coronavirus, Enid Speedway’s timing for its final event of the season proved to be unexpectedly fortuitous.
The two-day show is expected to feature most of the top area pure stock drivers, including season points champion Brad Savoie, in addition to successful out of town drivers, including J.D. Jackson and Wesley Bourne. With a $3,000 to win payout, the event is expected to attract a competitive field.
Friday will feature heat races and A Main qualifiers. Saturday will be all features, including late models, in addition to the 50-lap pure stock feature race.
“My personal favorite is the attrition factor with it being 50 laps for the main,” said Enid Speedway co-promoter Kip Hughes on Thursday. “Tire management will be a huge factor.”
Friday racing begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday’s races start at 5 p.m. Pits open Friday at 5 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Admission each night is $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, military and students ages 12-15. Under 12 are free. Pit passes are $30. Enid Speedway is located at 111 W. Purdue at the Garfield County Fairgrounds.
Champions crowned
Points championships have been decided in the four divisions that regularly run at Enid Speedway.
Pure stocks: Brad Savoie finished atop the points with 1,710 points. He posted two wins to finish ahead of Heston Shaw, Dakotah Stewart, Andrew Kunkel and Tyson Ashlock.
Modified: Jon Herring Jr. topped all modified drivers with 1,335 points to claim the top spot. Rounding out the top five were J.D. Choate (1,125), Cam Case (930), Jon Herring (920) and Kevin Newell (900).
Sport Modified: Brandon Kenny easily topped the sport mods with 1,415 points, 375 points head of second-place Robert Elliott (1,040). Completing the top five were Denver Howard (1,015), Brandon Gritz and Race Elliott (925).
Hot Shots: This first-year entry level division was won by Makayla Rauschenberg with 1,675 points, edging out second-place Dylan Whitley’s 1,595 points. Aaron Bliss (1,425), Nikk Sands (1,190) and Luke Howard (1,150) also finished in the top five.
Passing the hat
Earlier this month Enid Speedway hosted the Winter Nationals, which draw a large number of entries and was a success, but not just on the track.
On the second night of Winter Nationals, drivers passed their helmets through the stands to gather donations to help Shawn Hughes who is battling the coronavirus. The collection among drivers and fans raised $2,745.07 in only 30 minutes to help with expenses for the family. Shawn Hughes was recently released from the hospital and appears on his way to recovery.
Kip Hughes posted a message of thanks on Facebook: “I can honestly say that I have a lot of proud moments since re-opening Enid Speedway, but this one is a chart topper for me! Yesterday I was able to drop this (check) off at Grand Garage and I couldn’t help but be proud, proud of our fans, proud of our drivers, just proud of everyone that makes up Enid Speedway. Bless you all!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.