Enid Speedway 'going like gangbusters'

A season that began with unprecedented apprehension due to a pandemic has unexpectedly turned out to be a rousing success for Enid Speedway.
"It's been unreal," said Enid Speedway co-promoter Kip Hughes on Thursday. "I know it's by far been our best year. At the beginning of the year we were scared to death it was going to be our worst year as far as fan turnout and stuff like that."
But instead of staying away, fans responded in numbers not seen in some time for racing at the venerable 3/8-mile dirt oval track located on the Garfield County Fairgrounds.
"I think people got cooped up for a while and seeing what the world was going to look like without (outdoor activities), I feel like opened their eyes. It rejuvenated them to come out and enjoy life again."
Hughes said after following the city of Enid's guidelines and opening for racing during Phase 2 of the city's reopening plan, they rolled the dice. They ended up rolling sevens. "It's been going like gangbusters ever since," Hughes said.
The rather mercurial season heads into the home stretch with Saturday's scheduled show that will feature the traveling Sooner Late Model Series — which Hughes leads by a wide margin — as well as modifieds, sport mods, pure stocks and hot shots.
That is, if the weather holds out. While Saturday looks good, a lot will depend on how much rain Enid receives between now and Saturday.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Saturday with racing slated to begin at 7. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, military and students ages 12-15. Kids under 12 are free. Pit passes and infield passes are $30. Pits open at 3 p.m.
Here is a look at how the various divisions shape up heading into Saturday:
Sooner Late Model: In 10 races this season, Hughes has three wins, eight top five finishes and has placed in the Top 10 in every race. While he holds a substantial lead over second-place Hayden Ross, he has experienced some engine issues lately.
Hughes was able to hang on for a win Aug. 29 at Oklahoma Sports Park in Ada despite losing an engine on the final lap, but his luck did not hold out. After replacing the engine he experienced more problems Sept. 4 at Muskogee's Outlaw Motor Speedway, finishing eighth in a race won by Damien Patocka. Engine issues dogged him again the next day at Longdale Speedway, but still managed to finish third. He expects to have a new engine in time for Saturday's race.
Modified: Cole Traugott took the checkered flag for the second time this season Aug. 22 at Enid Speedway, moving him up to fourth place in the season point standings with 750 points. Traugott has only two starts in the series, but has won both. Leading the points is Jon Herring Jr. (960), followed by Dustin Allen (890), J.D. Choate (875), Traugott and Jonathan McCoy (700). Traugott is the only driver in the top five with a win.
Pure stocks: Points leader Brad Savoie claimed his second victory of the season Aug. 22 and with 1,380 points has built a 100-point lead over Heston Shaw. Rounding out the top five are Damon Seiger (1,205), Dakotah Stewart (1,200) and Andrew Kunkel (1,085). Seiger is the only other driver in the top five with a win.
Sport modified: The sport mods were idle Aug. 22. Brandon Kenny, with one win and three top five finishes leads with 1,075 points. He is followed by Brandon Gritz (925), James Peralta (755), Denver Howard (725) and Mike Roach (695). Gritz and Roach have also won this season.
Hot shots: Makayla Rauschenberg won her first race Aug. 22 and, with three top five finishes also to her credit, continues to lead with 1,355 points. She is followed by Dylan Whitley (1,265), Aaron Bliss (1,065 ), Nikk Sands (940) and Luke Howard (870). Whitley and Bliss also have wins this season.
