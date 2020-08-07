Enid Speedway drawing large crowds

Word is getting out about Enid Speedway.
"I have had more people call and be excited about the crowds we have been having versus how good the race track has been and the race track has been really good," Enid Speedway co-promoter Kip Hughes said Thursday.
After a coronavirus-delayed start, Enid Speedway's two races this season have attracted crowds estimated to be around 3,000 fans for each of its first two races.
"The town has been really supporting it and I'm talking about hearing from people in Oklahoma City, Ada and Wichita," Hughes said. "Everybody is wanting to come to Enid to race because (we) have a good crowd to race in front of."
Hopefully the weather will start to cooperate a bit and cars will be racing again Saturday at the 3/8-mile dirt track.
The track has been idle since June 27, so it only seemed appropriate that a steady rain was falling Thursday as Hughes discussed Saturday's race, which also will feature a free backpack and school supplies giveaway event billed as the "Back To School Bash."
Saturday's race is also a rescheduled race from the August 1 event that was rained out, which was slated to feature the return of the Oil Capital Racing Series (OCRS) sprint cars.
"OCRS has a show in Amarillo, Texas, this week, so we will make them up later in the year," Hughes said.
But there will plenty of racing with the modifieds, sport mods, pure stocks and hot shots all scheduled.
Last week's race was the second straight to be rained out, but that seems to have only made Hughes more determined to see the green flag drop Saturday if at all possible.
"We are going to do anything and everything in our power to make it happen," he said. "If that means we have to fight some odds, then we'll fight some odds. I'm ready for that." But just to be safe, he advises fans keep an eye on Enid Speedway's Facebook page for any changes.
School supplies giveaway: Each student 11-and-under in attendance Saturday will have an opportunity to win a backpack and school supplies thanks to area businesses and race teams.
"We're just trying to get as many backpacks loaded up with school supplies as we can get," Hughes said. "Try to help kids ready for school. I know a lot of people have been out of work and stuff like that so we want to give back by helping people out and save the families money by not having to buy a bunch of school supplies."
There will be a drawing to determine winners.
"Every student who enters will receive a ticket to place into the drawing," Heidi Hughes said. "We will draw tickets during intermission."
Racing is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Pits open at 3 p.m. and gates open at 5 p.m. Enid Speedway is located on the Garfield County Fairgrounds at 111 W. Purdue.
Tickets: Adult admission is $15. Seniors, military and students 12-15 are $12. Children 11-and-under are free. Infield tailgate area is $30 per person and $30 per vehicle. Pit passes are $30.
