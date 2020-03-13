Enid soccer teams sweep Woodward

The Enid High School soccer teams swept Woodward Thursday night a D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
The Pacers (3-1) downed the Lady Boomers 2-0 on first-half goals from Marissa Neil and Taylor Schlecht. Neil opened the scoring in the 15th-minute launching a free kick in to the far corner of the Woodward net. Schelcht then scored on a nice finish after getting behind the Woodward defense. Goalkeeper Gabi Cotarello got the shutout in net.
The Plainsmen (3-1) defeated the Boomers 3-1. Enid took a 2-0 lead into halftime on a pair of goals from Miguel Chavez, including a left-footer from 25 yards out. After Woodward cut the Enid lead to 2-1, the Plainsmen scored five minutes later on a header from David Garcia off a corner kick assist from Bryan Rodriguez to seal the victory.
Enid returns after spring break to host Sand Springs March 24 at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.