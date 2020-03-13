Enid soccer teams sweep Woodward

The Enid High School soccer teams swept Woodward Thursday night a D. Bruce Selby Stadium.

The Pacers (3-1) downed the Lady Boomers 2-0 on first-half goals from Marissa Neil and Taylor Schlecht. Neil opened the scoring in the 15th-minute launching a free kick in to the far corner of the Woodward net. Schelcht then scored on a nice finish after getting behind the Woodward defense. Goalkeeper Gabi Cotarello got the shutout in net.

The Plainsmen (3-1) defeated the Boomers 3-1. Enid took a 2-0 lead into halftime on a pair of goals from Miguel Chavez, including a left-footer from 25 yards out. After Woodward cut the Enid lead to 2-1, the Plainsmen scored five minutes later on a header from David Garcia off a corner kick assist from Bryan Rodriguez to seal the victory.

Enid returns after spring break to host Sand Springs March 24 at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.

