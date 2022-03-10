Edmond Santa Fe South, one of the state’s premier soccer programs, will be making its first appearance ever in Enid when the Saints come to town for a girls-boys doubleheader Thursday at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
The games will be played at 5 and 6:45 p.m. and were moved up due to the forecast of possible heavy snow expected to come in later Thursday night or early Friday morning.
Santa Fe’s boys have won three state 4A titles (2015, 2014 and 2009) and have reached the state Class 5A semifinals the past three state tournaments (2021, 2019, 2018). The Saints lost to Fort Gibson in the 2017 4A finals.
Santa Fe has a 2-1 record with wins over McGuinness, 6-1, and Crooked Oak, 3-1, and a 3-1 loss to 5A power Northwest Classen. Enid is 3-0 after a 4-1 win over Piedmont Tuesday.
It will be the final contest for the Plainsmen and Pacers before spring break.
“We’re excited,’’ said Plainsman coach Jorge Cabada. “These are the teams that we need to play to show that we belong with the better schools. It’s why we scheduled them. We know what they offer and what they bring.’’
The Saints, Cabada said, are the first team EHS will play “that is fundamentally sound on the ball and knows how to play together and connect.’’
“Hopefully, we can make each other better as we prepare for the district season,’’ Cabada said. “Our young ones are gaining more and more confidence. We’re starting to jell and we see certain areas where we need to fix and adjust. They do everything we ask them to do and run with it.
“They are very similiar to us in our styles of play. They are good on the ball tactically. They just play great soccer from what I’ve seen on film. We know we’re going to have to dot the I’s and cross the T’s. We’re excited for the challenge.’’
Cabada singled out junior defenseman Raymond Gonzalez for his leadership.
“He is the catalyst, a coach on the field,’’ Cabada said. “He brings a lot of energy. You might hear more about the goal scorers, but he makes my job easier. He can see things on the field and pass it on to his teammates.’’
The EHS girls, 2-1, are trying to come back from their first loss of the season — 3-0 to Piedmont. Santa Fe South is 2-1 with a 10-0 loss to McGuinness and wins over Northwest Classen, 3-2 and Crooked Oak, 6-0.
The Saints girls lost in the first round of the playoffs last season.
“We have to compete with the best to be the best,’’ said EHS coach Tim Lavoie. “They have a very respectable program that we are not taking lightly. This being a young team, it is an opportunity to learn about our character and mindset.’’
Lavoie said “it will be a big test’’ to see how well Enid bounces back from the loss Tuesday. The Pacers gave up their first three goals of the season.
“We want to make our home field a fortress so teams know when they come to Enid they will have to play hard and expect to compete at a high level to earn the result they want,’’ Lavoie said. “A win would set us up nicely for spring break.’’
