ENID, Okla. — Enid Soccer Club President Mark Feightner feels the pain of high school senior athletes who had their spring sports seasons cancelled due to the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic. He also has a plan.
"We're really sad for our high school kids because they lost an entire year of playing high school soccer," Feightner said. "There's a lot of tears."
In response, he said there is preliminary discussion about forming a high school league that would potentially begin competing in mid-May and going to June. The details are still coming together.
"Our state association (Oklahoma Soccer Association) listened to its clubs, our club being one of them, and is working on putting together a high school league to join and play once this (coronavirus shutdown) is all over," Feightner said.
He said he has talked with local coaches in Enid and as far as Woodward and is gauging interest. He is not sure how many teams would be created.
"Talking to one of the coaches, the feeling is we should be able to get at least one or two teams together and if we get a hybrid of Woodward, maybe as many as three, " Feightner said. "We have extended the invitation to Woodward and we're willing to talk to any high school that wants to come and join the club and play in this proposed league."
The league would potentially culminate with a tournament or several tournaments. There would be no cost to the senior high school players to participate in the proposed league.
"One thing our soccer club is financially committed to is we're going to allow our seniors to play for free," Feightner said. "There will be no expense for the seniors because they lost their senior year. It's got to be gut-wrenching."
Enid Soccer Club would certainly know a thing or two about forming and maintaining leagues, both recreational and competitive.
ESC currently has around 600 registrants that compete in three levels of leagues, recreational, academy and competitive, comprised of 84 teams that compete at the city-owned Enid Soccer Complex.
The recreational league is more for fun and ranges in age from under-6 to under-16. The academy level starts at age 10 and moves up to u12 to u19. The academy league serves as a transition from the recreational to competitive level.
Feightner, in his second year as the club's president, said the competitive league, as the name implies, is for more serious players. "That's for players looking to go to college or trying to make high school varsity teams."
He indicated ESC is considering expanding the recreation level to include even younger players due to increased interest.
However, like everything else, the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the club, but it appears matches may be getting underway within the next three weeks and its members are anxious to get things going.
"We're making every effort we can to make this a viable season by moving dates, changing games that would typically be played on the weekends to being played during the week at later times because it is going to get hotter in the summer," Feighnter said. "I think our scheduler has redone things like three times now."
To get back on the pitch, Feightner said there still are several levels of approval required, from the mayor, to the parks and recreation department, the soccer association and ESC's own board.
"You know, safety is No. 1 for us," Feightner said. "I want to emphasize that. The safety of our players and parents is No. 1"
Feightner feels confident matches will resume shortly, especially in light of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's announcement and time schedule to reopen businesses and activities in the state.
He said despite uncertainty caused by the shutdown, membership has remained steady with only two refunds being issued and those were for people who were moving. He said members have been assured that the club is going to continue once the current restrictions on activities are lifted.
ESC is primarily a volunteer operation with only full time employee.
"None of what we do would be possible without our volunteer coaches," Feightner said. "They are amazing."
The future also looks bright for ESC with the new soccer complex in Enid that is tentatively looking like it will open sometime in late 2021.
"We're so excited about it and to work with Enid Sports Association," Feightner said. "It's really nice and going to be one of the nicest ones in the state. It will have seven full-size fields, stadium fields. It's going to be amazing."
Feightner, who played varsity tennis at Enid High School and at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, said he fell in love with the team aspect of soccer and for him, the rest followed, including earning advanced certification to coach soccer.
"This is a sport that you can easily fall in love with," he said. "It gets you and you get the fever."
