Enid honored it's senior wrestlers Tuesday at Enid's gym prior to a 67-12 win over Putnam City West. In an unofficial dual, the Pacers tied the Patriots, 12-12.
Despite the score for the Plainsmen, Enid was only beaten once — the other six points came due to a forfeits for Enid in the 175-lb weight class. A good rebound after failing to make dual states after finishing third last week said head coach Trent Holland.
"We came back to the room and made some adjustments and guys bounced back well," Holland said. "Going and wrestling Broken Arrow and Owasso back-to-back and taking two looses. but coming back says a lot about our team. They are resilient and work hard."
In an unofficial girls duel, Enid's Kaden Fuksa and Rhyne Rader lost via falls, while Shae Salinas won via pin.
The dual was another chance to help grow a girls program still in it's infancy, said Holland.
"We just want to make sure we are continuing to grow the program for the girls and continuing to get them involved," Holland said. "Hopefully we will get some more girls out next year. We have a lot more girls in the junior high program that will be coming in the next few years."
PC-West didn't score until the forfeit at 175, but by then, Enid built a 55-6 lead. A PC-West pin at 195 by Blaze Baxter over Enid's Maddox Hayes were the only other points for the Patriots.
After a loss at the dual regionals last week, Enid's Carlos Alvarado, now 25-1 came back with a first round pin over PC-West's Brian Korchestad.
"I jut took advantage of the height difference I had since I'm small and condensed and built like a Lego Duplo block," Alvarado said.
That first round pin was the final of six for the Plainsmen, joined by Payton Zweifel (120), Vinny Vandiver (126), Andrew Starzman (138), Steven Brooks (157) and Blake Fuksa (145)
Fred Latdrik kicked off the night with a round two pin. Hayes also saw his match end in round two.
"Fred had come a long way," Holland said of the sophomore. "He was with us last year and I think that might have been his first year wrestling. He is at a weight he can compete at and has been good for us."
Only one match for Enid went to the third round, Seth Melvin's night-ended, while Leslie Fortner and Hector Perez were the only two to win by decision. Fortner won 6-0 and Perez won 15-3.
Up next is a dual Thursday at Ponca City.E
