Enid Outlaws name Ed Corporal head coach

The Enid Outlaws professional basketball team announced on Tuesday that it has hired Ed Corporal as the expansion franchise’s first head coach.
The Outlaws are members of The Basketball League and will play their home games at Stride Bank Center.
Corporal, according to a release from the team, has past experience in TBL as head coach of the Gulf Coast Lions and KC Tornadoes.
Prior to coaching in TBL, he coached in the ABA, including as an assistant with the ABA champion Araknsas RimRockers.
He has over 30 years coaching experience at the collegiate level according to the release.
“Coach Corporal is a perfect fit for the Outlaws,” said Jonathan Reed, president of the Enid Outlaws in the release. “We look forward to watching this season unfold. The Enid Outlaws are excited to have Coach Corporal at their helm and look forward to the inaugural season.
The Outlaws open their season in February.
Season ticket packages will be going on sale shortly.
