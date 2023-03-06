ENID, Okla. — After going 2-0 at the Owasso Festival over the weekend, the Enid Plainsmen opened up the home season at David Allen Memorial Ballpark with a 7-0 defeat of Tahlequah.
“We came out and let Jake take control of the game on the mound,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “We got one run, then another and then three and we just kept tacking them on. I was proud of the guys for coming out ready to play.”
Enid led, 7-0, after the third and had a chance to win via the run rule, but didn’t add on the extra runs.
“We just needed to finish the game,” Gore said. “We didn’t really finish the game offensively like I thought we might.”
Plainsmen starter Jake Kennedy went five innings, allowing only two hits and striking out 12 batters as Enid took the win to improve to 3-0.
“It felt good to get out there and throw again,” Kennedy said. “All my pitches were working and I had good command of everything and it worked out.”
Brock Slater opened up the scoring by stealing home in the bottom of the first. Kennedy struck out all three Tiger batters in the top of the first.
Enid followed that up by scoring again in the second when Bennett Percival hit an RBI single. McCage Hartling, hitting in the number three slot behind Garrett Shull, drove in two runs later that inning on a double.
Enid scored its last three runs in the bottom of the third after the bases were loaded with no outs. Karter Simon, Dallas Goodpasture and Cooper Jarnagin all scored on bases loaded walks.
Except for the second inning, Kennedy, a Cowley College signee, struck out at least two batters in each of his five innings, finishing with three strikeouts in the bottom of the fifth.
“He was lights out,” Gore said.
After Kennedy left the game, Whaetley Chaloupek came in and pitched two innings, allowing no hits and striking out six batters.
“It’s pretty good to open up with a win,” Chaloupek said.
He expects more of the same from Kennedy going forward.
“That’s crazy,” Chaloupek said of Kennedy’s 12 strikeouts. “I think he’ll continue to do that all year.”
Garrett Shull was walked twice and got a hit, but faced two 3-2 counts in the game, hitting second.
“They are going to pitch him very carefully,” Gore said of the approach to Shull this season. “That’s part of the curve. He is going to have to take his walks and accept that he won’t get challenged a lot if pitchers get behind. It’s just part of it.”
Shull is playing in center field this season, a change from shortstop last season. Gore thinks it’s also where Shull will play at the next level. Shull has been committed to Oklahoma State since his freshman year.
“He has made the transition,” Gore said. “He can play about anywhere. he is pretty versatile.”
Shull has walked three times and has three hits.
The Plainsmen are 3-0 this season and head to Tahlequah on Tuesday. Enid has allowed six hits, two runs and has struck out 22 batters.
