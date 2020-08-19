Enid nixes football scrimmage at Bixby

Coronavirus concerns continue to impact football plans.
Billy Tipps, athletic director at Enid High School, said Wednesday the Plainsmen will not be making the trip Friday to Bixby to participate in a four-team scrimmage.
Billed by Bixby as the "Bixby Fall Classic," Friday's scrimmage was scheduled to include Enid, host Bixby, Broken Arrow and Sallisaw. A message was left with Bixby inquiring if the other schools were still participating, but the school did not immediately respond.
Tipps said participating in a multi-team scrimmage presented potential increased risks as compared to a more controlled single game environment.
Friday's schedule called for a freshman session, followed by varsity and junior varsity squads to participate in rotating scrimmages for the first 45 minutes. Following that, Enid was to scrimmage against Sallisaw for a half-game, followed by Broken Arrow and Bixby scrimmaging.
Tipps said that in that kind of environment players are assembling from four different schools and are participating on the field from freshman through varsity level, thereby increasing potential exposure risks. Whereas, in a game environment there is only one opposing team and far fewer players.
Additionally, you only have fans visiting from one school on game day as opposed to four schools' fans at a scrimmage. He emphasized the desire was to focus on games.
"We're trying to keep our kids safe and give them the best chance to play a game as opposed to the scrimmage," Tipps said. "We want to play games. Playing Putnam City the first game (scheduled for Aug. 28 at D. Bruce Selby Stadium) is far more important than a scrimmage. We're trying to get to as many games while protecting the safety of our kids. We'd rather get those 30-40 plays in during a game than during a scrimmage."
He also noted other 6A schools have canceled scrimmages.
It hasn't just been limited though to only scrimmages for some schools. Earlier this week Class 5A Western Heights in Oklahoma City announced it would not play its district games and would approach its district schedule on a week-to-week basis.
Local and area scrimmages
Here is a breakdown of the scrimmage schedules of some of our local and area teams.
• Oklahoma Bible Academy is scheduled to host Fairview Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for a preseason scrimmage.
• Chisholm is slated to travel Friday to Cushing, where it will be joined by Jones for a three-way scrimmage.
• Pioneer visits Okeene along with Beaver.
• Waukomis heads to Geary where it will be joined by Southwest Covenant.
• Pond Creek-Hunter's scheduled three-team scrimmage on Friday suffered a shakeup and the Panthers now will be heading to Yale to scrimmage. Covington-Douglas and Coyle were the other teams expected at Pond Creek-Hunter, however, Covington-Douglas instead will be holding an intrasquad scrimmage. Coyle, meanwhile, reportedly double booked itself, committing to scrimmage at both Pond Creek-Hunter and Kremlin-Hillsdale. Coyle has opted to scrimmage at Kremlin-Hillsdale along with Timberlake.
• Cherokee is hosting Medford and DCLA.
• Canton is hosting Garber, Buffalo and Maysville.
With the schedules being so fluid, it would certainly be advisable for anybody planning to attend to confirm the scrimmage is still on before traveling.
