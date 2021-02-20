Mother Nature has been creating havoc with the regional wrestling schedules.
Enid’s appearance at the 6A Eastern Regional at Broken Arrow last week was set back a week because of icy road conditions.
Heavy snows and record low temperatures set back the Class 6A Eastern Regional at Broken Arrow from Friday and Saturday to Saturday (first seven weights 106-145) and Monday (152-up) beginning at 11 a.m. The top five finishers will qualify for state.
“It’s hard on the kids,’’ said Enid coach Trent Holland. “We’re just trying to stay focus. You have to be prepared to wrestle no matter when it’s going to be.’’
The Plainsmen have not competed since a 65-15 loss to No. 1-ranked Stillwater on Jan. 26.
“It’s given us some more time to work on some things,’’ Holland said. “We should be OK.’’
The Plainsmen will stick with their original lineup of Hector Perez (14-13), 106; Peyton Zweifel (6-17), 113; Zach Fortner (13-14), 120; Jason Pearson (5-20), 126; Stephen Brooks (16-12), 138; Jonathan White (10-12), 145; Trinit Zweifel (3-4), 152; Daigen Gibbens (20-5), 160; Chance Davis (26-1), 170; Johnny Villa (18-5), 182; Tyler Holland (9-2), 195; Carlos Alvarado (28-7, 220) and Seth Melvin (7-19), 285.
Davis won a state championship last year. Alvarado, Gibbens and Zweifel were state qualifiers. Villa qualified as a sophomore in 2019.
Davis has not lost since being pinned by Moore’s Peyton Thomas at the Norman Invitational before Christmas. He has 16 falls this season.
“He’s been aggressive,’’ Holland said.
Alvarado, Gibbens and Villa all should be seeded in the top five, Holland said. Perez, who was all-district selection along with Davis, Villa and Alvarado, has a chance to be seeded as well.
Zweifel recently came off the injured list “but his shape is coming along well and he is looking good,’’ Holland said.
“I think it definitely helps the kids who have qualified before,’’ Holland said. “They can come in there knowing they have done it before. I think we have a good shot of qualifying quite a few kids.’’
Enid will be joined in the field by Bartlesville, No. 5 Bixby, No. 2 Broken Arrow, No. 11 Deer Creek Edmond, Del City, Jenks, Muskogee, Owasso, Ponca City, No. 15 Putnam City, Sand Springs, No. 1 Stillwater, No. 13 Union, Oklahoma City U.S. Grant and Westmoore.
“I think we match up well with the field,’’ Holland said. “We have multiple wins over the East side of the state. The key is just going over there and wrestling tough and make sure they wrestle their match the whole match.’’
Enid is accustomed to split tournaments. The Jay Hancock Memorial Tournament in Yukon had the same format.
“We’re familiar with it and what it looks like,’’ Holland said. “It’s nothing new being thrown at them.’’
The regionals, Holland said, are a one-day season.
“All of the other competition has been to get ready for regionals,’’ he said. “We need to get after it there.’’
