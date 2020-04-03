Will Fleece's senior season didn't last long, but he made the most of it.
The Plainsmen senior outfielder announced his commitment on Wednesday to Northern Oklahoma College Enid. The fleet senior was batting .533 when the season came to an abrupt end after only seven games due to the coronavirus pandemic. He also had seven stolen bases.
"I'm really proud of him," said Plainsmen baseball head coach Brad Gore on Thursday. "He really committed himself this year. I told him he had come miles and miles. He's a really great kid."
Gore said he spoke during the offseason with the NOC Enid coaching staff. "I said 'hey guys, Willie has come a long way and been working hard and busting his tail in the weight room. He's a sleeper."
NOC Enid head coach Scott Mansfield and assistant coach Nolan Fanning both came out to watch Fleece play this season at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. "They liked what they saw," Gore said.
This was Fleece's first year as a starter.
"He was behind some guys (last year) who could play a little bit," Gore said.
Fleece is the son of former Plainsmen and Oklahoma State baseball player Mike Fleece.
"He has a ton of speed," Gore said. "He figured out what he wanted to at the plate. He uses all fields and it's tough to get a ball down on him in the field."
Fleece will be joining a Jets program that was coming off its first-ever national championship after defeating Mesa, Ariz., 5-4 in the championship game of the 2019 NJCAA Division II World Series at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
NOC Enid's season also ended early when the NJCAA shut down all spring sports due to the coronavirus pandemic. It also meant the World Series was canceled for this year.
"I am glad we are here in Enid, where those guys (NOC Enid) can see him play," Gore said. "I'm just thankful he is getting a chance to play. He really turned it on this past summer (with the Enid Plainsmen summer team)."
