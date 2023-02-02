Enid’s swimmers will be trying to punch their tickets for the state championships Feb. 16-17 at the 6A Eastern Regionals at Jenks at 5 p.m. Friday.
The top 24 individual times combined from the regionals at Jenks and Edmond will qualify for state as well as the top 16 overall relay times.
“We just want to get as many in as possible,’’ said Enid coach Samuel Stewart. “This is a one-day season. You just want to swim as fast as you can.’’
The Pacers and Plainsmen will be joined by Bartlesville, Claremore, Owasso, Bixby, Enid, Ponca City, Tulsa Washington, Jenks, Stillwater, Broken Arrow, Muskogee and Union.
“We’re in the faster regional,’’ Stewart said. “The Edmond regional has more teams but all the faster teams will be here. We like that. It’s easier to know who you have to beat out to make it to state.’’
The disparity between the two regionals could be seen in the 200 girls free where Enid’s KaDynce Brochu is seeded 15th (2:12.72) but would be seeded seventh at Edmond.
Stewart sees Enid qualifying as many as eight boys and eight girls for state. The girls have 13 top 15 seeds while the boys have 15.
Shyann Kissinger is seeded No. 1 in both the girls 200 free (1:56.12) and 500 free (5:05.82). Weston Stewart is seeded third in the 200 free (1:49.36) and second in the 500 free (4:53.05).
“I would say anyone seeded in the top 15 has a good shot of making it,’’ coach Stewart said.
His goal is for both teams to place in the top three.
“Jenks is a very fast pool,’’ coach Stewart said. “Everybody is feeling good and they are ready to go.’’
Here are the Enid swimmers seeded in the top 16.
Girls
Shyann Kissinger — 1. 200 Free, 1:56.12; 1. 500 Free, 5:05.85
KaDynce Brochu — 15. 200 Free, 2:12.72; 9. 500 Free, 5:48.78
Lyla Brown — 13. 200 IM, 2:39.89; 12. 100 Breast,1:18.77
Elsa Stewart — 8. 50 Free, 26.56; 9. 100 Free, 58.29
Loren Simpson — 14. 50 Free, 28.03
Gabby Mendoza-Lara — 16. 100 Free, 1:00.63
Brionna Clayton — 16. 100 Breast, 1:20.90
6. 200 Medley Relay (Kissinger, Brown, Stewart, Mendoza-Lara), 2:02.02
4. 200 Free Relay (Kissinger, Simpson, Mendoza-Lara, Stewart), 1:48.87
8. 400 Free Relay (Simpson, Laylah Nguyen, Brown, Brochu), 4:22.72
Boys
Weston Stewart — 3. 200 Free, 1:49.36; 2. 500 Free, 4:53.05
Cody Higbee — 9. 200 IM, 2:15.14
Luke Rogers — 14. 200 IM, 2:22.04; 10. 100 Back, 1:01.70
Carson Nault — 10. 50 Free, 24.03; 11. 100 Free, 53.70
Hudson Plummer — 11. 100 Butterfly, 1:01.23; 16. 100 Back, 1:06.99
Taylor Higbee — 12. 100 Butterfly, 1:01.34; 12. 500 Free, 5:33.26
Thomas Kissinger — 15. 500 free, 6:01.31; 16. 100 Breast, 1:18.64
Cody Higbee — 9. 100 Breast, 1:10.58
6. 200 Medley Relay (Rogers, C. Higbee, Stewart, Nault), 1:51.12
4. 200 Free Relay (Nault. C. Higbee, Rogers, Stewart), 1:36.31
8. 400 Free Relay (T. Higbee, Plummer, Kal-El Hooper, Kissinger), 3:48.36
