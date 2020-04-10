Enid High School boys and girls varsity soccer coach Craig Liddell was excited the way the Plainsmen and Pacers were shaping up this season. Both squads were off to impressive 3-1 starts and had early success in winning their respective championships in the Oklahoma Big 8 Conference preseason tournament.
"We expected the girls would be primed for some success this season and the boys would be developing as they were much younger players, but we felt the five seniors we had were going to be able to grab this group by the scruff of the neck," Liddell said.
"I was super excited to get that group working ... I knew there was enough craftiness and a little bit of an edge that we were going to need to keep in check, but it also becomes exciting because that kind of team can be tough to coach but can be very good because they're not afraid of any of the big teams."
Liddell said the early view was the girls were going to be ready to make some noise but the boys were going to be rebuilding, but that soon changed after both squads rolled through Big 8 tournament with the boys pitching a shutout in all three of their wins.
"It fast became, dang, Enid are pretty good and then it became Enid can really do something here," he said.
Then, just four games into the season it all came to a sudden halt as life seemingly has for everyone during the coronavirus pandemic and spring sports ground were canceled.
"We felt we were in a good place," Liddell said. "We played our last game against Woodward (both squads defeated the Boomers) the Thursday before spring break. It was our best game. We handled the competition well. For me it was like, 'OK, we're going to get better and better.'
"It's been heartbreaking."
Liddell had reason to be feeling good about Enid's prospects this season.
The Pacers opened with an 8-0 win over Lawton Eisenhower, followed by a 7-0 win over Midwest City at home before losing to a very good Class 5A Piedmont squad, falling in penalty kicks after a 1-1 tie in regulation, followed by a 2-0 win over Woodward.
The Plainsmen opened with a tough 2-1 loss to Eisenhower, but then proceeded to run the table over its next three games, 8-0 over Midwest City, a 2-0 win over Piedmont and finally a 3-1 win at Woodward.
Next up would have been a game at Sand Springs, a team that eliminated the Plainsmen 1-0 in the first round of the 2019 playoffs and the Plainsmen were looking to exact a little revenge.
"Our boys were all fixed on the Sand Springs game," Liddell said.
While Liddell feels the disappointment of the way the season came to an end, he doesn't ruminate on it.
"There's nothing you can do about, it's something that people are dealing with all over the world," he said.
Still, it's tough not to think of what could have been for the Pacers and Plainsmen, especially with a shift in their district that saw Broken Arrow moving into another district.
Last year both Jenks and Broken Arrow were in Enid's district and both of their boys teams were ranked in the top 20 nationally according to Liddell, with Jenks ranked No. 3 in the nation by season's end.
With Broken Arrow out of the way, it offered Enid a solid opportunity to move up to at least second for both the boys and girls.
"We still have Jenks, but we were set to where we really felt we were going to compete for second," Liddelll said. The Plainsmen finished third last season.
"We knew the strength of the schedule was going to be tough but in the long run we certainly would have given it a shot. We were really excited for that group of boys."
That feeling was also there for the girls as well.
"We were close in games last year but missed the playoffs by a couple of games," Liddell said. "We knew where we had to improve and felt this group of girls would strive forward. That's where it's really tough, especially when we knew both the girls and boys teams were strong. That's what's really tough.'
Virtual Senior Night
Since the season was called off over spring break, the coaches never had a chance to get with the players before it all came to an end. At least not in person.
Liddell said he wrote a letter to the players when the announcement first came about their season being canceled. "That was my way of dealing with it," he said. "It was really nice to be able to do that."
Liddell said since then they have been kept up to date with the use of various team messaging apps, providing workouts and training plans.
The season's abrupt end also meant there would not be formal Senior Night activities or recognition, a night that has become almost legendary for Enid soccer when Scotsman Liddell would don a kilt. Still, the seniors weren't going to be forgotten. Far from it.
"We had a really nice Zoom meeting (online)," Liddell said. "All of our seniors last week and the coaches had a really good chat. We gave a little testimony to them, told them how proud we were of them as leaders, especially on the boys side being selfless and putting the whole group above their own individual desires and honors. On the girls side it was acknowledging how very competitive the group was and were willing to put in the effort and had the edge about them and sticking together. I think it was good for everyone to see each other."
Each senior brought something tangible to the team.
• Creed Skidmore took on the task of goalkeeper for the Plainsmen after being a starting player on the field previously. All Skdimore did was pitch a three-game shutout in the conference tournament then only allowed three goals the rest of the way over the next four games. "He did unbelievably and always had a smile on his face,' Liddell said.
• Brayan Rodriguez and Caleb Steinke solidified the front line. "Both are very dangerous and unpredictable and that's exciting for a team to have that," Liddell said. Rodriguez had three assists on the season and has committed to Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa.
• Liddell called midfielder Edgar Gonzalez the "old man." He missed all of last year after being injured in the conference tournament and this year was just getting on the radar of college scouts. "A couple of coaches were going to come watch him who now aren't going to be able to do that, so they're going to have to rely on the videos " Liddell said. "We call him the engine on the field. He's the guy making things tick, making the passes, the guy who screens off defenders."
• Midfielder Andrew Mora rededicated himself after a nondescript offseason and got better. "He stepped up to the challenge," Liddell said. "That's what I loved about him."
• Liddell said Pacers central midfielder Marissa Neil the team's "Energizer Bunny. " Neil had two goals and six assists in the abbreviated season. "She worked her socks off all summer," Liddell said. "The other girls would see she is bringing it and wanted to keep up with that." Neil has committed to NOC Tonkawa.
• Defender Rachael Chatterji, who played varsity minutes from the time she was a freshman, also has committed to NOC Tonkawa. She was a good leader," Liddell said. "Very positive and very much the girl that puts her arm around the freshmen that come in." Also at center back was dependable Franky Diaz. "That gave us a really solid backline," Liddell said.
• Right winger Taylor Schlecht had four goals this season and two assists. "She was a flying machine on the right wing," Liddell said. "In a short period of time she was finding the net. She can definitely play college athletics."
• Kelci Wilson continued a bit of a legacy with the Pacers. Her mom played for EHS and her grandfather was Liddell's assistant coach for a few years. Wilson has committed to play for Southwestern Oklahoma State. "She put herself herself in place to play D2 soccer for a very good team," Liddell said.
• Gabriella Cotarelo shined this year at goalkeeper. Coming over from volleyball, she allowed only one goal in regulation behind a solid Pacers defense. "She has been a star for us," Liddell said. "This year she has been unbelievable," noting she gained confidence in herself. "With Marissa's leadership, she stepped up."
• Edith Vega had four goals and two assists from her center forward position. "Edith was a good, physical presence for us," Liddell said. "She allowed us to help build the attack. This year she dominated possessions."
Liddell said the thing he is going "to hang his hat on" this year is the development of the Pacers and Plainsmen. "You know, we could all whine about all that has happened, but it's happening to everybody," he said.
He said the hardest part of the abrupt end to the season was "not being able to interact with the kids."
"It's tough to swallow," Liddell said. "In that regard, it's fortunate we have been able to get together (online) while respecting social distancing so our kids can finish with some sense of normalcy and still be able to grow.
"They worked their socks off all year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.