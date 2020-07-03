EHS incoming freshman Garrett Shull commits to OSU

In today's social media-driven world, it's become standard operating procedure for prospects to blast out their college commitment announcement on Twitter. Incoming Enid High School freshman baseball player Garrett Shull, who committed Wednesday to Oklahoma State, is an exception.
"I texted Garrett about whether he was going to put it out on his social media and he told me 'I don't have social media coach,'" said Enid Plainsmen head coach Brad Gore on Thursday. No worries, Gore put it out there for him on his social media Wednesday night.
Gore said Shull had offers from Missouri and Gore's alma mater, Oklahoma State.
"I had a long visit with him and his dad and went over the process and told him to go with his heart," Gore said. "He said Oklahoma State is where he always wanted to play."
Gore helped get the process started.
"I've always thought Garrett was a special player and he started out this summer (playing for the Plainsmen's summer team) hammering the ball all around the yard and videoed his games and sent it to (OSU head coach) Josh (Holliday) and the process started," Gore said.
Gore said both Oklahoma State head coach Josh Holliday and Matt Holliday were involved in the recruitment process.
"You know, the kid has a lot of tools and a lot of promise for something good in the future," Gore said. "He's a hard worker and also a really good fielder with good hands and an above-average arm."
Shull currently plays first base and shortstop for the Plainsmen, but Gore said he could play anywhere.
Gore is not unfamiliar with the early recruiting process. His son, Conner Gore, who is playing for the Enid Majors summer team, was a similarly early commit to OSU as a freshman and went on to have a highly successful All-State career at Enid High School. Conner Gore will be entering OSU as a freshman in the fall.
"You know, there's two sides to early recruiting," Brad Gore said. "The bad side is kids can get complacent, but I don't see that happening with Garrett. The other side is kids can relax and just go play."
A lot can happen between committing as a freshman and signing as a junior, but Gore is confident if Shull keeps working both on his game and maintaining a solid record in the classroom, the offer will be there for him down the road.
"It's not a guarantee, but I have not seen Coach Holiday back out of a commitment," Gore said.
Shull is just the latest Plainsmen under Gore to commit as several others have continued their playing careers at the next level.
"I am really proud of our kids if the play beyond high school," he said. "Happy that our kids are getting the opportunities."
Plainsmen winning streak reaches 8
The Enid Plainsmen summer team continued rolling earlier this week when it went on the road and swept a doubleheader against the Oklahoma City Broncos, 12-3 and 13-0. It was not only the Plainsmen's fourth-straight run-rule win, but also extended their win streak to eight games as they improved to 13-3 overall.
Jake McCool had a monstrous day in the doubleheader win, driving in 11 runs, which included a grand slam home run and a pair of three-RBI doubles.
Maddux Mayberry had a home run and Blake Priest had three hits, while pitchers Tyler Holland got the win on the mound in the first game and Jacob Kennedy picked up the win in the second game.
"I told the kids we sure have improved since the beginning," Gore said. "It's just a process to build leaders. We lost some pretty good leaders the last couple of years. The kids are responding well."
Majors ready to resume
The Enid Majors (10-2) will be playing their first games since Saturday when they defeated an Enid Majors alumni team, 10-6. Prior to that, the Majors' last action was June 21 in the Connie Mack regional qualifier.
Majors head coach Kris Webb said the team is "thinking about adding a few arms" following this weekend's games as the schedule picks up, including the Connie Mack regional which begins next week.
"We're about to get hooked-up and go Wednesday through Sunday (next week) and then the Oklahoma state (tournament) games after that, so we're going to be ready to get at it."
Enid Festival
The Plainsmen and Majors, in addition to the Enid Plainsmen White team, will compete Saturday and Sunday in the Enid Festival at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. Joining the Enid teams will be a high school team from Weatherford and the Monarchs Black 18u team and Monarchs Red 16u team.
The Plainsmen open play Saturday at 9 a.m. against the Monarchs Black and play Monarchs Red at 8:15 p.m. The Plainsmen play Weatherford at 9 a.m. Sunday and Monarchs Red at 7 p.m.
The Majors open play in the Enid Festival at 11:15 a.m. Saturday against the Monarchs Black and 1:30 p.m. against Weatherford. Sunday sees the Majors playing Monarchs Black at 2 p.m. and Monarchs Red at 4:30.
For the full schedule, see Page B2
There is a 2-hour time limit for each game.
Admission for the Enid Festival is $7 and $5 for students.
Connie Mack regional
The 12-team field for the Connie Mack regional tournament July 8-12 at David Allen Memorial Ballpark was released earlier this week. In addition to the Plainsmen and Majors, teams from Missouri, Texas and Oklahoma will be competing. The winner gets its ticket punched to the Connie Mack Classic in Joplin, Mo.
The Connie Mack regional winner normally goes to the Connie Mack World Series in Farmington, N.M., however it was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Enid Festival
At David Allen Memorial Ballpark
Saturday's Games
9 a.m. — Enid Plainsmen vs. Monarchs Black
11:15 a.m. — End Majors vs. Monarchs Black
1:30 p.m. — Weatherford vs. Enid Majors
3:45 p.m. — Enid White vs. Weatherford
6 p.m. — Enid White vs. Monarchs Red
8:15 p.m. — Enid Plainsmen vs. Monarchs Red
Sunday's Games
9 a.m. — Enid Plainsmen vs. Weatherford
11:30 a.m. — Weatherford vs. Monarchs Black
2 p.m. — Monarchs Black vs. Enid Majors
4:30 p.m. — Enid Majors vs. Monarchs Red
7 p.m. — Enid Plainsmen vs. Monarchs Red
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.