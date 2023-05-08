Enid’s track team received four at-large berths for the state championships Friday and Saturday at Yukon High School.
They were Taylor Woods, girls high jump; the girls 3,200-meter relay of Sarah Bonebrake, Esmeralda Solis, Sophia Faulk and Brionna Clayton; Mary Isbell, girls discus; and the boys 400-meter relay of Luke Rauh, Juan Chavez, Tykie Andrews and Erik Lewis.
At-large berths were given the four best times or distances or height from non-automatic qualifiers (top three).
Woods was fourth with a 5-4 in the Jenks Regional. She will be tied for the No. 4 seed at state Saturday. The 3,200 relay was fifth with a 11:29.39. They will be the No. 16 seed Friday. Isbell was fourth with a throw of 96-4 in the discus. She is the No. 15 seed Friday. The 400 relay was fifth in 43.45. They will be the No. 14 seed.
Enid had two automatic qualifiers in third-place finishers Lewis, 100, 10.77, who will be the ninth seed; and Isbell, whose throw of 35-6½ will make her the No. 9 seed Friday.
The relay and 100 prelims will be Friday.
