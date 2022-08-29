MUSTANG, Okla. — Enid High cross country coaches Mark Johnson and Justin DeClerck were both pleased with the performances of their teams at the Pacers’ and Plainsmen’s first-ever night meet at Mustang Saturday.
Johnson’s Pacers were ninth in the girls race among 15 6A schools with 240.
Sophia Faulk was 23rd over the 5K course in 22:38.62, followed by Loren Simpson, 49th, 25:00.48; Sarah Bonebreak, 52nd, 25:22.58; Gabi Hunter, 63rd, 25:53.78; Camry Carmichael, 71st, 26:47.28; Abigail Poggenpohl, 73rd, 27:18.08; and Brionna Clayton, 74th, 27:21.53.
“Finishing ninth was the highlight for me,” Johnson said. “I was pleased with how well we ran together as a team. Sophia almost got a medal and I was really impressed with Loren Simpson. She has battled injuries but she felt good after the meet.
“All the girls felt good. They were exhausted but they felt stronger than they had the week before and our times were faster or really close to last week. That’s a good sign.”
DeClerck’s Plainsmen were 12th with 316. Blake Jensen was 41st in 18:51.28; followed by Cameron Gantt, 60th, 19:27.51; Zane Briix, 75th, 20:13.89; Hudson Plummer, 80th, 20:24.13; Matthew Reames, 85th, 20:38.15; Cooper McKee, 87th, 20:57.54; and Lucas Martinez, 95th, 21:37.70.
The boys dropped their average time from 20:07 last week at Deer Creek Edmond to 19:55.
“That was our main goal,’’ DeClerck said. “Boy did they do it. Overall, it was a spectacular evening of cross country for the EHS boys team as a whole.’’
Girls JV times were Katie Hopkinson, 44th, 29:35.49; Emma Holland, 51st, 30:41.58; Mallie Lewis, 65th, 33:02.47; and Kenzie Maxey, 68th, 34:14.84.
The JV boys were seventh as a team. Landon Jung was 22nd in 19:53; followed by Wyatt Hannick, 47th, 20:54.88; Kyle Llamas, 60th, 21:42.18; Luke Davis, 78th, 22:35.44; Kaleb Ylitalo, 101st, 23:42.42; Karson LaRue, 113th, 24:16.22; and Jack Denney, 125th, 24:57.64.
Enid’s next meet will be Friday at Carl Albert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.