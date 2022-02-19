EDMOND — Kade Couchman broke two school records as Enid’s boys and girls swim teams had a successful day of qualifying at the Class 6A swim meet at the Mitch Park YMCA Friday.
Couchman broke his own school mark in the boys 50 free when he had the top qualifying time of 21.21.
Coachman teamed with Dane Griffin, Luke Denney and Weston Stewart to reset their own school mark in the 200 free relay in 1:30.02, second best overall.
“They have been updating them all year,’’ said EHS coach Lyndsay Watts. “We have had to keep buying new marks (for the record board). It’s a good problem to have.’’
Coachman had the second-fastest qualifying time in the 100 butterfly in 52.34.
Griffin had the top qualifying time in the 100 free in 48.53, and the fourth fastest in the 200 free in 1:47.59.
Weston Stewart qualified for the finals (top eight) in two events — sixth, 200 free, 1:48; and third, 500 free, 4:51.47. He teamed with Stewart Mantz, Luke Rogers and Cody Higbee to finish 10th in the 400 relay, 3:35.38 to make the consolation finals.
Shyann Kissinger, in the girls, qualified for two finals — fourth, 200 free, 1:58.80 and second, 500 free, 5:15.40. She teamed with Elsa Stewart, Gabby Mendoza-Lara and Kadynce Brochu to make the elite eight in both the 200 free relay, second, 1:44.85 and fifth, 400 free relay, 3:52.31
Qualifying for the girls consolation finals were Elsa Stewart, 12th, 50 free, 26.28 and 15th,100 free, 57.96; Mendoza-Lara, 16th, 50 free, 26.52; and Brochu, ninth, 500 free, 5:31.77.
Qualifying for the boys consolation finals were Luke Denney, 50 free, 22.83 and 12th, 100 free, 50.93; Luke Rogers, 14th, 100 back, 1:00.09; and Jaziel Estrada, 16th, 100 breast, 1:06.46.
“They did everything that we asked them to do,’’ Watts said. “We wanted the kids that we knew would make the finals to swim as fast as they could to assure a top eight and the others we told them to leave it in the pool and they did.’’
Couchman and Griffin are in line to be Enid’s first state individual or relay champions since 2011. Kissinger is another serious threat.
“It’s really exciting,’’ Watts said. “Kade was far ahead of the second place qualifier. I think something will have to go wrong for him not to win it. Dane is such a racer. He loves to compete and loves to win. Shyann did exactly what we wanted her to do. We feel great going into tomorrow.’’
The finals will begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
