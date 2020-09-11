Hennessey can only go up as it tries to break a 12-game losing streak over the past two seasons.
Paul Hix, now in his second-year as the Eagles’s head coach has reasons to see improvement for the Eagles in 2020. The team knows his system better and he knows the players better.
The freshmen and sophomores pushed into the starting lineup because of injuries and other reasons have a year of experience behind them and have more maturity than their class status may otherwise indicate.
“The kids had to grow up quick,’’ Hix said. “We didn’t intend to play all those freshmen but we had to throw them in the fire without the skills and physical ability they needed to survive. I’m glad it worked out that way for the experience they got. They will have played a lot more high school games than most kids will. What we went through definitely helped our camraderie.
Hennessey was outscored 507-130. It had two near wins against Alva (61-49) and Newkirk (22-20). The Eagles are 2-18 over the last two years, including 0-10 last year, but had a streak of 11 straight playoff trips before that, including state championships in 2010 and 2011.
Hennessey has replaced three strong traditional programs (Perkins, Kingfisher and Hobart) for Crescent, Hinton and Crooked Oak where it should have a better chance of success.
“We need to get off to a fast start to build confidence,’’ Hix said. “We need the validation to put us over the hump. The early games will be critical.’’
Hix said he hated to end the rivalry with Kingfisher, which had been renewed in 2010 after an eight-year absence. The Yellowjackets had won nine of the last 10 meetings, including 68-0 last season. The two teams were not able to come together on a date.
“We hated to lose it fro a community standpoint, but we were able to pick up a game which will be more winnable for us,’’ Hix said.
The Eagles’ district remains the same except Blackwell — moving down from 3A — has replaced Oklahoma City Centennial. Centennial did not play football last season.
The Eagles list 12 players back with significant starting experience.
Running back and the offensive and defensive lines should be the team’s strengths, Hix said. He is concerned about a lack of depth elsewhere.
Tailback Keigen Crites, as a sophomore, rushed for 610 yards and four touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 131 yards.
“He is extremely strong,’’ Hix said. “He placed in powerlifting events. He has a really low center of gravity. He is like a bull in the china closet.’’
The line will feature Keagen Weber, a 305-pound junior, who started all 10 games. Tyler Trotter, a 285-pound junior, Keeton Sturgill, a 260-pound junior, who started from the second game on last season and Sebastian Gonzalez, a 185-pound sophomore tight end-linebacker.
Gonzalez is Hennessey’s leading returning pass receiver and will be used as a “hybird’’ receiver.
Kaden Rapp, a 205-pound senior tight end-linebacker, who started all 10 games last season is back this season as is Casyn Lott, a 200-pound senior linebacker.
Jay Jech, a 165-pound senior quarterback-defensive back, has the benefit of having seven starts under him at quarterback. He had started out on the third team but moved up because of injuries and other issues.
“He is a great game manager,’’ Hix said. “He does a good job of changing plays at the line of scrimmage.’’
He will have another proven receiver in Kaden Hawk, a 165-pound senior who is the team’s fastest player. He is the team’s leading returning tackler with 73 stops. He had two interceptions.
Hix said the Eagles have some continuity now.
“They are getting used to how things are done,’’ Hix said. “What’s important is how you run it. We have the experience to get it done. The second year is always smoother.
The Eagles are scheduled to open the season at home against Crescent on Aug. 28.
HENNESSEY
Aug. 28 — Crescent
Sept. 4 — at Hinton
Sept. 18 — Crooked Oak
Sept. 25 — at Perry
Oct. 2 — at Newkirk
Oct. 9 — Blackwell
Oct. 15 — Chisholm
Oct. 23 — at Alva
Oct. 29 — at OCS
Nov. 6 — Luther
Head coach: Paul Hix, 2nd season, record 0-10
