OKLAHOMA CITY — Austin Hardwick hit a free throw with 2.8 seconds left to give Pocola a 40-39 victory over Hennessey in the first round of the Class 2A boys state basketball tournament at the State Fair Arena Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023.
The Eagles, 23-4, almost pulled off one of their patent comebacks. Hennessey, down by nine at halftime, 24-15, had tied the game three times in the fourth quarter but could not take the lead.
Pocola was able to hold the ball for the last 1:40 after the Eagles turned the ball over for stepping on the baseline.
A loose ball after two missed shots, with approximately 35 seconds, was ruled off of Hennessey. Hardwick was fouled in a loose ball situation and hit the front end of a one-and-one to break a 39-39 deadlock.
The Eagles missed a three-fourths court shot at the buzzer.
“It was just a tough loss,’’ said Hennessey coach Brady Page. “We battled back and gave ourselves a chance. We played hard, but things didn’t go our way down the stretch. We needed one more play.’’
Page felt the first loose ball (35 seconds) had been off Pocola. He said the final foul was the fault of no one.
“We were playing hard,’’ he said. “It was a 50-50 call — foul or no foul and he called it a foul. It was just a reaction play.’’
The Indians took their time in the second half, often holding the ball for more than a minute.
“We let them hold the ball thinking they would turn it over,’’ Page said. “We had our chances. We just didn’t capitalize in the end.’’
Jael Torres had 19 points to lead the Eagles in scoring — 15 of which came in the second half. Daktoah Terrell, the Indians’ 6-7 sophomore center, had 14 points but was held to two points in the second half.
James Sims had 13 for Hennessey, while Leyton Choate had seven. Garrett Scott had 11.
Torres was eight of 16 from the field and three of four from the line. Sims was six of nine from the field and one of two from three.
“We couldn’t stop the big kid in the first half,’’ Page said, “but Jael did a good job on him the second half. They weren’t able to lob it in him to has much. We went to Jael quite a bit in the blocks, and he delivered.’’
Pocola was only five of 21 from the field in the second half, while Hennessey was 10 of 22.
Torres had 10 points in the third period to spark a 15-9 Hennessey spurt.
“We gave ourselves a chance," Page said.
Pocola had scored the last six points of the second quarter to go up by nine (24-15) at halftime. The Eagles did not score for the last three minutes. Hennessey had six turnovers at halftime, while the Indians had three.
Hennessey was 17 of 39 from the field for 43.6% and two of eight from three for 25%. The Eagles were three of four from the line for 75%.
Pocola was 12 of 38 from the field for 31.6% and two of 13 from three for 15.4%. They were 14 of 20 from the line for 70%.
The Eagles were in the state tournament for the first time since 2019, when they reached the finals. Hennessey will lose only two seniors — Choate and Seth Simunek.
“Both of them played as well as they could play this season,’’ Page said. “Seth didn’t score much, but he gave us good leadership. Leyton played great the second half of the season.’’
Page didn’t try to harp on what-ifs in a one-point loss.
“It is what it is,’’ he said. “We had a great season, and we got to play in the Big House (State Fair Arena). We will have a lot of kids back next year. I’m just thankful the season ended here and not at Stride Bank Center (site of Area Tournament).’’
Pocola, 22-7, will face Dale — a 84-46 winner over Wister — at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Arena.
